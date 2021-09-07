Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Bolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/tragic-mistake-george-soros-lambasts-blackrock-china-investments-push-1088846444.html
'Tragic Mistake': George Soros Lambasts BlackRock China Investments Push
'Tragic Mistake': George Soros Lambasts BlackRock China Investments Push
George Soros, the billionaire investor and founder of the Open Society Foundations, has previously slammed President Xi Jinping, claiming in a Financial Times... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T12:17+0000
2021-09-07T12:17+0000
george soros
blackrock
us
china
investment
business
market
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107006/55/1070065503_0:42:1279:761_1920x0_80_0_0_0cb21db067721ccf978a3903970a37bd.jpg
Investor George Soros has dubbed the company BlackRock's push for investments in China a "tragic mistake" that would allegedly lead to clients losing their money, according to the billionaire's new op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.Soros went on to assert that the US and China are "engaged in a life and death conflict between two systems of governance: repressive and democratic", urging the US Congress to pass legislation that would empower the Securities and Exchange Commission to "limit the flow of funds to China".His comments follow American investment management corporation BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announcing a major initiative in August aimed at pouring money into China, tapping the $3.6 trillion retail fund market.According to BlackRock, China should no longer be considered an "emerging market", but rather be "represented more" in investment portfolios. The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) recommended that investors triple their allocations to China, while the corporation's Chairman Larry Fink said "the Chinese market represents a significant opportunity to help meet the long-term goals of investors in China and internationally". Soros, however, appears to disagree, casting a shadow over BlackRock's investment enthusiasm about China, saying the company has drawn a clear distinction between the country's state-owned enterprises and private companies - a line that, according to Soros, is far from reality.The billionaire earlier rolled out an op-ed for the Financial Times, criticising Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that the latter "does not understand how markets operate".
Google is paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life has improved completely! Take a gander at what I do....COPY AND PASTE.......www.Rich70.com
0
1
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107006/55/1070065503_104:0:1175:803_1920x0_80_0_0_aa11e3358b7aa8cf5bd523a4a131e043.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
george soros, blackrock, us, china, investment, business, market

'Tragic Mistake': George Soros Lambasts BlackRock China Investments Push

12:17 GMT 07.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Niccolò Caranti / George Soros George Soros (File)
George Soros (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Niccolò Caranti / George Soros
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
George Soros, the billionaire investor and founder of the Open Society Foundations, has previously slammed President Xi Jinping, claiming in a Financial Times op-ed that the Chinese president "does not know how markets operate".
Investor George Soros has dubbed the company BlackRock's push for investments in China a "tragic mistake" that would allegedly lead to clients losing their money, according to the billionaire's new op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

"Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake", Soros claimed in the op-ed. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the US and other democracies".

Soros went on to assert that the US and China are "engaged in a life and death conflict between two systems of governance: repressive and democratic", urging the US Congress to pass legislation that would empower the Securities and Exchange Commission to "limit the flow of funds to China".
His comments follow American investment management corporation BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announcing a major initiative in August aimed at pouring money into China, tapping the $3.6 trillion retail fund market.
According to BlackRock, China should no longer be considered an "emerging market", but rather be "represented more" in investment portfolios. The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) recommended that investors triple their allocations to China, while the corporation's Chairman Larry Fink said "the Chinese market represents a significant opportunity to help meet the long-term goals of investors in China and internationally".
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Americasroof (talk) / BlackRock GroupBlackRock Group
BlackRock Group - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
BlackRock Group
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Americasroof (talk) / BlackRock Group
Soros, however, appears to disagree, casting a shadow over BlackRock's investment enthusiasm about China, saying the company has drawn a clear distinction between the country's state-owned enterprises and private companies - a line that, according to Soros, is far from reality.
The billionaire earlier rolled out an op-ed for the Financial Times, criticising Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that the latter "does not understand how markets operate".

"[...] Chinese financial authorities have gone out of their way to reassure foreign investors and markets have responded with a powerful rally", Soros wrote in the FT op-ed. "But that is a deception. Xi regards all Chinese companies as instruments of a one-party state. Investors buying into the rally are facing a rude awakening".

001000
Discuss
Popular comments
Google is paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life has improved completely! Take a gander at what I do....COPY AND PASTE.......www.Rich70.com
JAJediel Augustus
7 September, 16:11 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:39 GMTPortland Threatens to Restrict Travel, Trade With Texas Over Controversial Abortion Law
13:27 GMTConflict of Interest Among Top American Officers Makes US Commitment to Taiwan Dubious
13:17 GMTIrish Historian Warns Northern Ireland Might Be Joe Biden's Next Foreign Policy Blunder
13:06 GMTBolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally
12:46 GMTBeijing Opposes Inflating of NATO's Idea of Nuclear Threat From China
12:39 GMTB-Town Stars Salman Khan, Akshay, Others Face Legal Trouble for Revealing Rape Victim's Identity
12:34 GMTChina Develops Prototype Mars Helicopter. Here's Exclusive Interview With its Developers
12:34 GMTMinor Girls Paraded Naked in India to Please 'Rain Gods', Child Rights Body Seeks Report
12:17 GMT'Tragic Mistake': George Soros Lambasts BlackRock China Investments Push
12:13 GMT'My Gov't Won't Duck Tough Decisions': PM Johnson May Raise National Insurance Tax to Shore Up NHS
11:59 GMTTaliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction
11:58 GMTFears of Another Explosion and Demolition at Chernobyl Nuclear Site
11:42 GMTBoris Johnson Breaks Election Promise About Not Raising Taxes to Pay for Elderly Care Reforms
11:28 GMTUK Gov't Minister Reveals Ways to Avoid 'Firebreak' COVID Lockdown
11:16 GMTLive Updates: Iran Confirms Over 27,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 635 Fatalities
11:07 GMTVideos Show Crowd Chanting 'F*ck Joe Biden' at College Football Games Across US
11:05 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Says Ready to Announce New Afghan Government
10:43 GMTFinland to Lift COVID Restrictions When 80% Fully Vaccinated
10:43 GMTUS Plans to Organise New Evacuation Flights From Kabul, Blinken Says
10:34 GMTState Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About Helping Americans in Afghanistan, Reports Say