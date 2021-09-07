https://sputniknews.com/20210907/this-programme-has-been-a-disaster-over-300-uk-soldiers-seek-medical-aid-after-trials-of-new-tank-1083812470.html

'This Programme Has Been a Disaster': Over 300 UK Soldiers Seek Medical Aid After Trials of New Tank

In July, a UK government report revealed that Ajax will pose security-related troubles to its crew if this fully-digitised light tank is driven at more than 20... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International

At least 310 UK soldiers are facing medical assistance after trials of the army's new Ajax armoured fighting vehicle, also referred to as a light tank, Minister for Defence (MoD) Procurement Jeremy Quin said in a statement on Monday.Quin added that MoD officials are continuing "to identify and monitor the hearing of personnel exposed to noise on Ajax" and that "the army is also in the process of identifying any health effects in those potentially exposed to vibration".Referring to a yet-to-be-published report by the MoD's director of health and safety, Quin said that "while the report has not yet been concluded, it is apparent that vibration concerns were raised before Ajax trials commenced at the Armoured Trials and Development Unit in November 2019".The minister for defence procurement also said that it was "not possible to determine a realistic timescale" for the introduction of the Ajax vehicles into service, vowing that the MoD would not "accept a vehicle that is not fit for [its] purpose".At the same time, Quin suggested that the Ajax trials could resume "imminently", but that they will involve General Dynamics staff rather than servicemen. The company was earlier picked to manufacture 589 Ajax light tanks for the army.Tory MP Mark Francois, a member of the Commons Defence Committee, for his part, said on Monday that he wonders what British soldier "in his or her right mind would want to go to war in an Ajax".The remarks come weeks after a government report claimed that Ajax poses safety risks to its crew if it is driven at over 20 miles (32 kilometres) per hour. The vehicle's maximum speed is 40 miles (64 kilometres) per hour.The Telegraph reported in July that the light tank's trials had been suspended from November 2020 to March 2021, after crews suffered swollen joints and tinnitus. Currently, all personnel are supposed to regularly have an ear test and wear noise-cancelling headsets inside the vehicle.A whopping £3.5 billion ($4.9 billion) has already been spent on the Ajax programme, rolled out in 2014, and is supposed to be wrapped up by 2024.

Donald Moore We just wanted to show the world not only will our new tank inflict pain on our opponents but our own troops as well. We wanted to show that we are fair when we kill people from other lands that were no threat to the UK! 12

David G Horsman Epic waste and incompetence on display here. It's just more MIC welfare. 11

