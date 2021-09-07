Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/the-little-rover-that-could-perseverance-successfully-stores-rock-sample-bound-for-earth-1083811611.html
The Little Rover That Could: Perseverance Successfully Stores Rock Sample Bound for Earth
The Little Rover That Could: Perseverance Successfully Stores Rock Sample Bound for Earth
The news of an interplanetary scale comes after NASA believed it had captured its first sample with Perseverance last month, although further examination... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T02:17+0000
2021-09-07T09:36+0000
tech
society
news
us
space
space
space
perseverance
mars 2020
rover
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083811728_0:122:1289:847_1920x0_80_0_0_0848c916364b7aa92b74f95a94fa8b41.png
NASA has announced that the Perseverance rover succeeded in its second attempt at collecting rock samples on the red planet after an initial effort to collect samples proved unsuccessful.According to CNET, 'Percy,' as the rover is often referred to by numerous followers of the mission's Twitter page, overcame earlier sample-gathering issues on the 190th day of its mission. The collected sample from Mars' surface is said to be just a little thicker than a pencil.Over the past month, scientists, after the first soil-gathering attempt, were perplexed as to where the initial rock sample could have gone. NASA eventually discovered that the material of the sample it was attempting to analyze was too powdered to be viable.With this attempt, NASA was in no hurry to share the news without double-checking the results. Although photos taken on September 1 right after the procedure plainly showed rock in the collector, NASA wanted to be sure that it was successfully stored.Their efforts to confirm the sample took considerable time as they had to wait until the Sun cooperated enough to highlight the stone stored in the tube.​What's Next for Percy on the Red Planet?From now on, Perseverance must prepare, seal, and ultimately store the sample somewhere on Mars' surface. It will then repeat the procedure, collecting as many samples as it can and scattering them around the surface. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will send a lander and a sample collecting rover to the same area near Jezero Crater to collect the tubes and load them into a spacecraft that will then return to Earth.The agencies involved hope to send it to Mars in 2026, with a red planet arrival date of 2028. They do not anticipate receiving the samples back to Earth until 2031.According to NASA's mission statement, Perseverance will return to its landing site after completing the current research. It will then travel northwest to the site of its next scientific mission at Jezero Crater’s delta region, since "delta is the fan-shaped remains of the spot where an ancient river met a lake within the crater," where, according to some, there could be fossilized signs of ancient life.
..NASA has a history of setting ambitious goals and then accomplishing them..'' maybe so BUT.. if the data is not according to their liking, then telling nobody. Millions know that nasa's 1980s THEMIS mission, that was tasked to the crooked, controlled 'scientist's'at the U of AZ, who then erased evidence of previous civilizations. However, by then researcher Richard Hoagland's team had downloaded the original raw data. See the ancient Mars cities here and scroll down for the expose. Write in FULL.... ''THEMIS Infra-red images of Cydonia Ghost Town... and The Darkness by Richard Hoagland from EnterpriseMission website.' and.. ''SearchGate. Digital imagery analysis of unusual Martian surface. Dr. Mark J Carlotto. General Dynamics''. (the FACE)! Cities? Mars was thrown out of its Goldilocks orbit in 195,960BC, when the 3rd inhabited Planet in our Sol System, Milona/Phaeton was destroyed in a local war. It's remains formed the Asteroid Belt. Tens of millions of humans died on both Planets. Precise data from ET in they fly dotcom, (data is in the 20,000 pages, recorded in over 1700 face to face chats since 1943). Wiki has a good write up on Phaeton, one astronomer surmising Phaeton exploded from internal forces.. which ties in with the et's data, that one side accidentally split the Planet's crust with an explosion, causing the sea to rush into the hot magma and destroy the Planet
0
1
us
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083811728_0:2:1289:968_1920x0_80_0_0_f16fd87ca2a369ea412fb399f13b7bec.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, society, news, us, space, space, space, perseverance, mars 2020, rover, mars rover, mars rover, mars, mars, nasa

The Little Rover That Could: Perseverance Successfully Stores Rock Sample Bound for Earth

02:17 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 07.09.2021)
© NASA . NASA/JPL-CaltechMars Perseverance Sol 194: Right Navigation Camera (Navcam)
Mars Perseverance Sol 194: Right Navigation Camera (Navcam) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© NASA . NASA/JPL-Caltech
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
All materialsWrite to the author
The news of an interplanetary scale comes after NASA believed it had captured its first sample with Perseverance last month, although further examination revealed that the sample tube was empty, puzzling the technicians and scientists involved in the project.
NASA has announced that the Perseverance rover succeeded in its second attempt at collecting rock samples on the red planet after an initial effort to collect samples proved unsuccessful.
According to CNET, 'Percy,' as the rover is often referred to by numerous followers of the mission's Twitter page, overcame earlier sample-gathering issues on the 190th day of its mission. The collected sample from Mars' surface is said to be just a little thicker than a pencil.
"NASA has a history of setting ambitious goals and then accomplishing them, reflecting our nation’s commitment to discovery and innovation," according to NASA administrator Bill Nelson in an agency news release on the successful task. "This is a momentous achievement and I can’t wait to see the incredible discoveries produced by Perseverance and our team."

Over the past month, scientists, after the first soil-gathering attempt, were perplexed as to where the initial rock sample could have gone. NASA eventually discovered that the material of the sample it was attempting to analyze was too powdered to be viable.
The mission engineers noted at the time that although the technology "performed as commanded... the rock did not cooperate this time."
With this attempt, NASA was in no hurry to share the news without double-checking the results. Although photos taken on September 1 right after the procedure plainly showed rock in the collector, NASA wanted to be sure that it was successfully stored.
Their efforts to confirm the sample took considerable time as they had to wait until the Sun cooperated enough to highlight the stone stored in the tube.

​What's Next for Percy on the Red Planet?

From now on, Perseverance must prepare, seal, and ultimately store the sample somewhere on Mars' surface. It will then repeat the procedure, collecting as many samples as it can and scattering them around the surface. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will send a lander and a sample collecting rover to the same area near Jezero Crater to collect the tubes and load them into a spacecraft that will then return to Earth.
Per Nasa's Mars Sample Return page, however, there is a slight hitch, as the rover and the launch vehicle have yet to be created and there is not yet a finished design, as of 2021.
The agencies involved hope to send it to Mars in 2026, with a red planet arrival date of 2028. They do not anticipate receiving the samples back to Earth until 2031.
According to NASA's mission statement, Perseverance will return to its landing site after completing the current research. It will then travel northwest to the site of its next scientific mission at Jezero Crater’s delta region, since "delta is the fan-shaped remains of the spot where an ancient river met a lake within the crater," where, according to some, there could be fossilized signs of ancient life.
100000
Popular comments
..NASA has a history of setting ambitious goals and then accomplishing them..'' maybe so BUT.. if the data is not according to their liking, then telling nobody. Millions know that nasa's 1980s THEMIS mission, that was tasked to the crooked, controlled 'scientist's'at the U of AZ, who then erased evidence of previous civilizations. However, by then researcher Richard Hoagland's team had downloaded the original raw data. See the ancient Mars cities here and scroll down for the expose. Write in FULL.... ''THEMIS Infra-red images of Cydonia Ghost Town... and The Darkness by Richard Hoagland from EnterpriseMission website.' and.. ''SearchGate. Digital imagery analysis of unusual Martian surface. Dr. Mark J Carlotto. General Dynamics''. (the FACE)! Cities? Mars was thrown out of its Goldilocks orbit in 195,960BC, when the 3rd inhabited Planet in our Sol System, Milona/Phaeton was destroyed in a local war. It's remains formed the Asteroid Belt. Tens of millions of humans died on both Planets. Precise data from ET in they fly dotcom, (data is in the 20,000 pages, recorded in over 1700 face to face chats since 1943). Wiki has a good write up on Phaeton, one astronomer surmising Phaeton exploded from internal forces.. which ties in with the et's data, that one side accidentally split the Planet's crust with an explosion, causing the sea to rush into the hot magma and destroy the Planet
ThomasT
7 September, 07:33 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic