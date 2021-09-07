On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the Republican voting restrictions bill, also known as SB1, into law.The ceremony took place in the East Texas city of Tyler, finalizing the implementation of new election restrictions in the Lone Star state, among them the limitation of drive-thru and mail-in voting. Texas is among at least 18 other states that have introduced voting restrictions after the 2020 presidential election.Abbott was joined by Senator Bryan Hughes, Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick and several other lawmakers. The Republicans have described the bill as a legislation that "makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat."However, the SB1 faces backlash from some Democratic opponents, who view the legislation as an attempt to undermine the voting rights of minorities and people of color. The bill has already faced several lawsuits, including that from the American Civil Liberties Union, which accused the Texan GOP lawmakers of violating the federal Voting Rights Act.The legislation envisages limiting early voting hours, banning public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, providing an easier path to overturn an election based on fraud allegations and widening the access of poll watchers to the places where election activity takes place. Election judges who would obstruct them could face criminal penalties under the SB1.In response to the GOP-promoted voting restrictions, Democrats in Congress urge the passage of new federal voting rights protections, facing opposition from Senate Republicans.
us
Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law
The GOP touted the bill as legislation that would protect election integrity, while Democrat opponents have slammed it as an attempt to undermine the voting rights of minorities.
