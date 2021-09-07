Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/texas-governor-abbott-signs-republican-voting-restriction-bill-into-law-1088857459.html
Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law
Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law
The GOP touted the bill as legislation that would protect election integrity, while Democrat opponents have slammed it as an attempt to undermine the voting... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T16:26+0000
2021-09-07T16:49+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1088857459.jpg?1631033385
On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the Republican voting restrictions bill, also known as SB1, into law.The ceremony took place in the East Texas city of Tyler, finalizing the implementation of new election restrictions in the Lone Star state, among them the limitation of drive-thru and mail-in voting. Texas is among at least 18 other states that have introduced voting restrictions after the 2020 presidential election.Abbott was joined by Senator Bryan Hughes, Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick and several other lawmakers. The Republicans have described the bill as a legislation that "makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat."However, the SB1 faces backlash from some Democratic opponents, who view the legislation as an attempt to undermine the voting rights of minorities and people of color. The bill has already faced several lawsuits, including that from the American Civil Liberties Union, which accused the Texan GOP lawmakers of violating the federal Voting Rights Act.The legislation envisages limiting early voting hours, banning public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, providing an easier path to overturn an election based on fraud allegations and widening the access of poll watchers to the places where election activity takes place. Election judges who would obstruct them could face criminal penalties under the SB1.In response to the GOP-promoted voting restrictions, Democrats in Congress urge the passage of new federal voting rights protections, facing opposition from Senate Republicans.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law

16:26 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 07.09.2021)
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The GOP touted the bill as legislation that would protect election integrity, while Democrat opponents have slammed it as an attempt to undermine the voting rights of minorities.
On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the Republican voting restrictions bill, also known as SB1, into law.
The ceremony took place in the East Texas city of Tyler, finalizing the implementation of new election restrictions in the Lone Star state, among them the limitation of drive-thru and mail-in voting. Texas is among at least 18 other states that have introduced voting restrictions after the 2020 presidential election.
Abbott was joined by Senator Bryan Hughes, Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick and several other lawmakers. The Republicans have described the bill as a legislation that "makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat."
However, the SB1 faces backlash from some Democratic opponents, who view the legislation as an attempt to undermine the voting rights of minorities and people of color. The bill has already faced several lawsuits, including that from the American Civil Liberties Union, which accused the Texan GOP lawmakers of violating the federal Voting Rights Act.
The legislation envisages limiting early voting hours, banning public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, providing an easier path to overturn an election based on fraud allegations and widening the access of poll watchers to the places where election activity takes place. Election judges who would obstruct them could face criminal penalties under the SB1.
In response to the GOP-promoted voting restrictions, Democrats in Congress urge the passage of new federal voting rights protections, facing opposition from Senate Republicans.
520001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:30 GMTBon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
16:28 GMTBiden Authorises $47Mln in Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces - White House
16:26 GMTTexas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law
16:18 GMTSchoolboy Left Speechless After Discovering ‘Hole to the Centre of the Earth’ on Google Maps
16:17 GMTUS Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan, Think Tank States
16:00 GMTReports Accuse Taliban of Desecrating Ahmad Shah Massoud Mausoleum in Panjshir
15:58 GMTUS in No Rush to Recognise New Taliban Government, White House Says
15:46 GMTMonica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal
15:37 GMTSputnikPro Launches Experimental Lectures in Russian Universities
15:16 GMTBoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social
14:55 GMTUgandan MPs Charged With Machete Murders But Opposition Claim It is ‘Political Persecution’
14:51 GMTIndyref2: Scottish Government Confirms Plans for Second Referendum In 2023
14:40 GMTTaliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government
14:36 GMTDefence in MH17 Case Failed to Query Late Expert Who Had Info on Buk Missile System
14:29 GMTEl Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Currency
14:22 GMTSwiss Rothschild Bank Loses Its Second-in-Command Amid Strategy, Team Reshuffle
14:15 GMTWhat Does the Duck Say? Study Shows Australian 'Talking' Ducks Can Imitate Speech
14:08 GMT'This is Their Real Face': Taliban Scolds US for Destroying CIA Base Outside Kabul
14:04 GMTItsy-Bitsy Spider Wants to Shag: Brits Warned of Invasion of 'Sex-Crazed' Arachnids, Report Says
14:03 GMTUK Reportedly Threatens to Halt Funding to France Over Poor Efforts at Stopping Migrants