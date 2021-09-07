Registration was successful!
Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction
Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement is ready to have relations with Washington that would serve the interests of both Afghanistan and the United States... 07.09.2021
"Yes, of course, in a new chapter if America wants to have a relation with us, which could be in the interest of both countries and both peoples, and if they want to participate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, they are welcome," Shaheen said.The Taliban will not have any relations with Israel but want to maintain dialogue with all the neighboring countries, the spokesman continued."Of course, we won't have any relation with Israel. We want to have relations with other countries, Israel is not among these countries … We would like to have relations with all the regional countries and neighboring countries as well as Asian countries," Shaheen added.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and man other nations.
Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction

11:59 GMT 07.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement is ready to have relations with Washington that would serve the interests of both Afghanistan and the United States, and will welcome the US' possible involvement in the reconstruction of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on 7 September.
"Yes, of course, in a new chapter if America wants to have a relation with us, which could be in the interest of both countries and both peoples, and if they want to participate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, they are welcome," Shaheen said.
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) listens to discussion about the American military withdrawal in Afghanistan, during a meeting with House Republicans, including those who served in the military, on August 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
Top US Republican Says Afghan Issue Worse Now Than Pre 9/11 Since Taliban Has US Weapons
Yesterday, 00:15 GMT
The Taliban will not have any relations with Israel but want to maintain dialogue with all the neighboring countries, the spokesman continued.
"Of course, we won’t have any relation with Israel. We want to have relations with other countries, Israel is not among these countries … We would like to have relations with all the regional countries and neighboring countries as well as Asian countries," Shaheen added.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and man other nations.
11:59 GMTTaliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction
