BREAKING: Taliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government

Situation in Afghanistan
afghanistan
situation in afghanistan
taliban
The Taliban* has named those who will hold key ministerial posts in Afghanistan’s new government following the movement’s takeover of the country. Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund will become the prime minister in the new government. He served as deputy prime minister in the Taliban government in Afghanistan prior to the US invasion.Meanwhile, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has become acting deputy prime minister, with Mohammad Yaqoob, the deputy Taliban leader and son of the movement's founder, receiving the post of acting defence minister in Hasan Akhund's government. Abdul Salam Hanafi has been made the second deputy to Prime Minister Akhund. Amir Khan Muttaqi, in turn, has received the post of acting foreign minister in the new Afghan Cabinet.One of the two deputies of the Taliban’s supreme commander, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has been appointed acting interior minister of Afghanistan. He is suspected of organising a series of bombings in Kabul in 2008 and plotting the assassination of then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai. Sirajuddin Haqqani is also wanted by the FBI over the January 2008 bombing, which killed an American citizen.The movement’s spokesperson also revealed the key figures in the economic and financial part of the government, with Qari Din Mohammad Hanif taking over as acting economy minister, Mohammad Idris as head of Afghanistan’s Central Bank, and Hedayatullah Badri as acting finance minister.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
afghanistan
afghanistan, taliban

Taliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government

14:40 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 15:15 GMT 07.09.2021)
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2021.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / REUTERS/Stringer
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Being updated
The insurgent group previously promised to create an inclusive government despite rejecting notions that it would be democratically elected. A majority of foreign countries have said they are not currently planning to recognise the Taliban* government.
The Taliban* has named those who will hold key ministerial posts in Afghanistan’s new government following the movement’s takeover of the country. Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund will become the prime minister in the new government. He served as deputy prime minister in the Taliban government in Afghanistan prior to the US invasion.
Meanwhile, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has become acting deputy prime minister, with Mohammad Yaqoob, the deputy Taliban leader and son of the movement's founder, receiving the post of acting defence minister in Hasan Akhund's government. Abdul Salam Hanafi has been made the second deputy to Prime Minister Akhund. Amir Khan Muttaqi, in turn, has received the post of acting foreign minister in the new Afghan Cabinet.
One of the two deputies of the Taliban’s supreme commander, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has been appointed acting interior minister of Afghanistan. He is suspected of organising a series of bombings in Kabul in 2008 and plotting the assassination of then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai. Sirajuddin Haqqani is also wanted by the FBI over the January 2008 bombing, which killed an American citizen.
The movement’s spokesperson also revealed the key figures in the economic and financial part of the government, with Qari Din Mohammad Hanif taking over as acting economy minister, Mohammad Idris as head of Afghanistan’s Central Bank, and Hedayatullah Badri as acting finance minister.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
Isn't it beginning of Islamic state ?
CountTo5Manual
7 September, 17:54 GMT
000000
oh no, there isn't -edit option- available on new comment section, oh no...
CountTo5Manual
7 September, 18:00 GMT
000000
