Stop Right There: BoJo Reportedly Requiring Tories to Provide COVID-19 Passport Before Meetings

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Tory members of parliament that they must have "COVID-19 passports" if they want to meet him at 10 Downing Street in London, The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.According to the report, an invitation to drinks with the prime minister on Tuesday night asked for proof of the double coronavirus vaccine shots or a recent negative PCR test.Johnson is reportedly meeting with Conservative MPs in groupings based on the year they were elected. The party is reported to be for Conservative MPs elected before 2009.The Telegraph stated that some Tories are threatening to show up at 10 Downing Street with no documentation of infection status and be turned away in a bid to demonstratively voice their fear of the so-called vaccine passports.At the same time, another parliamentarian reportedly wondered why MPs in parliament could socialise with Johnson without proof of vaccination, but not in 10 Downing Street.However, if MPs arrive at Downing Street without verification of their COVID-19 status, the newspaper reported, citing an insider, that "no one will be denied entry".Zahawi said the government hoped to have the certification in place by the end of September, once all the over-18s had been vaccinated.In an interview in early June, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair urged special treatment for COVID-19 vaccine recipients, although he avoided the controversial term "vaccine passport", remarking that it made no sense to him that vaccinated people were treated the same as the unvaccinated, in terms of restrictions.

TruePatriot I believe that Bojo will be hearing the words "get stuffed" quite often over this idiocy. 6

vot tak Given it's blojo, they are probably being forced to show proof of circumcision, as well. That includes the females, btw. 5

