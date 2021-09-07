Registration was successful!
International
Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law

SputnikPro Launches Experimental Lectures in Russian Universities
SputnikPro Launches Experimental Lectures in Russian Universities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The SputnikPro project has launched a series of experimental lectures in major Russian universities. An initiative by Sputnik International... 07.09.2021
The project kicked off at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), where leading media experts from Russia and China delivered lectures to first-year students of the School of International Journalism. Director of the English Desk at the Xinhua news agency, Deng Yushan, became a special guest, presenting to the Russian students his vision of working on the international agenda in modern realities. Students also met with Sputnik news agency representatives: Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation Directorate, and Tatiana Kukhareva, Deputy Director of Foreign Language News Production. They shared their views on the new information warfare and the deformation of journalistic ethics and standards and analysed various approaches to international communications.Lectures will also be held in other Russian cities, including Saint Petersburg, Pyatigorsk, Kazan and Yekaterinburg before the end of the year. Furthermore, the project will be hosted by foreign training sites in China, India, Vietnam, and Iran.The collaboration is implemented under a grant project of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund with the ANO "Centre for the Promotion of Humanitarian and Educational Programmes".SputnikPro, a project of Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Sputnik for journalists, students of profession-oriented universities, press officers and media managers, is aimed at sharing experience and developing professional relations with foreign colleagues. Sputnik's media managers and other renowned Russian experts deliver the modules of the project. The sessions discuss various aspects of the journalistic profession, including the production of multimedia content, social media work, attracting traffic to news resources and much more. Since March 2018, SputnikPro masterclasses have been attended by more than 5,000 trainees from 80+ countries.Sputnik, a global news agency and radio broadcaster, is part of the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya. Sputnik operates websites in 32 languages, analogue and digital radio broadcasting in more than 90 cities around the world, and news feeds in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Farsi. The audience of Sputnik's news resources is some 57 million visitors per month, with a total number of social media followers exceeding 22.9 million. Sputnik HQ is located in Moscow.
SputnikPro Launches Experimental Lectures in Russian Universities

15:37 GMT 07.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankPresentation of the major international news brand, Sputnik
Presentation of the major international news brand, Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The SputnikPro project has launched a series of experimental lectures in major Russian universities. An initiative by Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Sputnik has become part of the New Era of Truth project. Russian and foreign media market experts, journalists will present lectures to students at Russian universities.
The project kicked off at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), where leading media experts from Russia and China delivered lectures to first-year students of the School of International Journalism. Director of the English Desk at the Xinhua news agency, Deng Yushan, became a special guest, presenting to the Russian students his vision of working on the international agenda in modern realities.
Students also met with Sputnik news agency representatives: Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation Directorate, and Tatiana Kukhareva, Deputy Director of Foreign Language News Production. They shared their views on the new information warfare and the deformation of journalistic ethics and standards and analysed various approaches to international communications.
Lectures will also be held in other Russian cities, including Saint Petersburg, Pyatigorsk, Kazan and Yekaterinburg before the end of the year. Furthermore, the project will be hosted by foreign training sites in China, India, Vietnam, and Iran.
The collaboration is implemented under a grant project of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund with the ANO “Centre for the Promotion of Humanitarian and Educational Programmes”.
SputnikPro, a project of Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Sputnik for journalists, students of profession-oriented universities, press officers and media managers, is aimed at sharing experience and developing professional relations with foreign colleagues. Sputnik's media managers and other renowned Russian experts deliver the modules of the project.
The sessions discuss various aspects of the journalistic profession, including the production of multimedia content, social media work, attracting traffic to news resources and much more. Since March 2018, SputnikPro masterclasses have been attended by more than 5,000 trainees from 80+ countries.
Sputnik, a global news agency and radio broadcaster, is part of the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya. Sputnik operates websites in 32 languages, analogue and digital radio broadcasting in more than 90 cities around the world, and news feeds in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Farsi. The audience of Sputnik's news resources is some 57 million visitors per month, with a total number of social media followers exceeding 22.9 million. Sputnik HQ is located in Moscow.
