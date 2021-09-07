Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/some-biden-officials-reportedly-relieved-after-trumps-remain-in-mexico-policy-reinstated-1083813056.html
Some Biden Officials Reportedly Relieved After Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Reinstated
Some Biden Officials Reportedly Relieved After Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Reinstated
More than 212,000 undocumented migrants were detained along America's southern border with Mexico in July, in the biggest monthly total since April 2000. 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T07:49+0000
2021-09-07T09:11+0000
news
world
us
us
mexico
joe biden
donald trump
policy
migrants
programme
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083812871_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f855fc060585f2fe1e126011685a7e3.jpg
The US Supreme Court's decision to reinstate former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" migration policy&nbsp;has "brought some measure of relief" to "some" officials in the Biden administration, The New York Times (NYT) reports.The goal of the policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), was to block tens of thousands of Central American asylum seekers by making them wait in Mexico for the outcome of their immigration hearings in the US.The so-called "Remain in Mexico lite" stipulates that a small number of asylum seekers should wait in Mexico for their cases to be processed and give them better living conditions and access to attorneys, according to the sources.The Biden administration is now reportedly in talks with the Mexican government to hammer out the new policy, which was slammed by Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Centre.Robyn Barnard, senior advocacy counsel for refugee protection at Human Rights First, in turn, apparently took aim at Biden, saying in an interview with the outlet that "the most frustrating part of the last eight months has been just the constantly changing policies and situations on the border".Trump's Migrant Protection Protocols ReinstatedBarnard spoke a few weeks after the US Supreme Court ruled that a federal judge's order to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols had to be followed. Earlier in August, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the MPP, which the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had formally ended in June.Kacsmaryk accused DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of failing to consider "several of the main benefits" of the programme and acting "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the MPP.In his 53-page opinion, Kacsmaryk wrote that Mayorkas failed "to show a reasoned decision" for wrapping up the programme and added that the DHS chief did not address "the problems created by false claims of asylum", in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The judge also stressed that since the programme's termination, "the number of enforcement encounters on the southwest border has skyrocketed".The developments were preceded by Vice President Kamala Harris warning would-be migrants against trying to enter the US illegally.In July, at least 212,672 undocumented migrants were encountered on the nation's southern border, which is a 21-year high.The Biden administration formally scrapped the programme on 1 June following a review by the DHS. At the time, the White House suspended new enrollments in the programme, which required immigrants seeking asylum status in the US to wait in Mexico before being summoned for their hearings.Shortly after assuming office in January, Biden began to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, halting construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.Other moves included rescinding the Trump travel ban and promising a "path to citizenship" for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.
https://sputniknews.com/20210802/cdc-extends-rule-allowing-immediate-expulsion-of-migrants-on-us-border-due-to-covid-19-1083512017.html
great
0
Google is paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life has improved completely! Take a gander at what I do....COPY AND PASTE.......www.Rich70.com
0
2
us
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083812871_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa4d3a9297a68c0f8775888ed46e571e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, us, us, mexico, joe biden, donald trump, policy, migrants, programme, crisis

Some Biden Officials Reportedly Relieved After Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Reinstated

07:49 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 07.09.2021)
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAAsylum-seeking migrant families are escorted out of a private property by the U.S. National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., August 14, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families are escorted out of a private property by the U.S. National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., August 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
More than 212,000 undocumented migrants were detained along America's southern border with Mexico in July, in the biggest monthly total since April 2000.
The US Supreme Court's decision to reinstate former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" migration policy has "brought some measure of relief" to "some" officials in the Biden administration, The New York Times (NYT) reports.
The newspaper claimed the court's move "looked like a major defeat" for the US president, who had repeatedly condemned the programme as "inhumane".  
The goal of the policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), was to block tens of thousands of Central American asylum seekers by making them wait in Mexico for the outcome of their immigration hearings in the US.
© REUTERS / STRINGERMigrants from Venezuela await transportation to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2021
Migrants from Venezuela await transportation to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Migrants from Venezuela await transportation to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
The report by The New York Times comes as the news outlet Politico cited unnamed sources as saying that the Biden administration is considering restarting "what it describes as a more humane version" of the Remain in Mexico programme.
The so-called "Remain in Mexico lite" stipulates that a small number of asylum seekers should wait in Mexico for their cases to be processed and give them better living conditions and access to attorneys, according to the sources.
The Biden administration is now reportedly in talks with the Mexican government to hammer out the new policy, which was slammed by Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Centre.
"One of his [Biden's] campaign promises was to end MPP. He did that. He should stand by that. The answer is not to simply find a gentler, kinder MPP 2.0. That completely flies in the face of his promise", Hincapie told Politico.
Robyn Barnard, senior advocacy counsel for refugee protection at Human Rights First, in turn, apparently took aim at Biden, saying in an interview with the outlet that "the most frustrating part of the last eight months has been just the constantly changing policies and situations on the border".

Trump's Migrant Protection Protocols Reinstated

Barnard spoke a few weeks after the US Supreme Court ruled that a federal judge's order to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols had to be followed. Earlier in August, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the MPP, which the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had formally ended in June.
Kacsmaryk accused DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of failing to consider "several of the main benefits" of the programme and acting "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the MPP.
© AP Photo / Julio CortezIn this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in a green area outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the U.S., in Donna, Texas.
In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in a green area outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the U.S., in Donna, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in a green area outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the U.S., in Donna, Texas.
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
In his 53-page opinion, Kacsmaryk wrote that Mayorkas failed "to show a reasoned decision" for wrapping up the programme and added that the DHS chief did not address "the problems created by false claims of asylum", in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The judge also stressed that since the programme's termination, "the number of enforcement encounters on the southwest border has skyrocketed".
The developments were preceded by Vice President Kamala Harris warning would-be migrants against trying to enter the US illegally.
"[…] Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders. If you come to our border, you will be turned back", she said during a visit to Guatemala in early June, in a statement that came amid an ongoing surge in migrant crossings.
In July, at least 212,672 undocumented migrants were encountered on the nation's southern border, which is a 21-year high.
A migrant from Central America is detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2021
CDC Extends Rule Allowing Immediate Expulsion of Migrants on US Border Due to COVID-19
2 August, 22:17 GMT
The Biden administration formally scrapped the programme on 1 June following a review by the DHS. At the time, the White House suspended new enrollments in the programme, which required immigrants seeking asylum status in the US to wait in Mexico before being summoned for their hearings.
Shortly after assuming office in January, Biden began to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, halting construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.
Other moves included rescinding the Trump travel ban and promising a "path to citizenship" for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.
200101
Popular comments
great
JAJediel Augustus
7 September, 16:05 GMT
000000
Google is paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life has improved completely! Take a gander at what I do....COPY AND PASTE.......www.Rich70.com
JAJediel Augustus
7 September, 16:08 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic