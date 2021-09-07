Soldier Wounded As Syrian Gov't Troops Come Under Fire in Aleppo, Russian Military Says

One Syrian soldier was also killed in artillery fire by terrorists targeting the government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the military said earlier.He said 23 shelling attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra were registered in the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone.* Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra* shelled the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, one Syrian serviceman was wounded, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
One Syrian soldier was also killed in artillery fire by terrorists targeting the government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the military said earlier.
"One Syrian serviceman was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by terrorists of the government troops' positions in the area of the Ain Dakna locality in the Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Kulit said.
He said 23 shelling attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra were registered in the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone.
* Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states