Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/shang-chi-and-the-legend-of-the-ten-rings-crushes-box-office-and-day-to-date-steaming-releases-1088862566.html
'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Crushes Box Office, and Day-to-Date Steaming Releases
'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Crushes Box Office, and Day-to-Date Steaming Releases
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” set box office records over the Labor Day weekend. The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the first... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T21:38+0000
2021-09-07T21:39+0000
hollywood
box office
film
marvel
marvel comics
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/10/1079561039_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7039f2ea764dfdd55548e0fce00e7c87.jpg
The coronavirus pandemic has had a crippling effect on the film industry. Productions were shut down. Release dates were pushed back. Movies once headed for theaters went straight to on-demand. The industry was in flux. As a result, Hollywood decided to try something new. If people were scared to see movies in theaters, why not bring the films directly to them? The idea was not new, but the idea that a blockbuster could be available to watch, on your couch, the same day that it graced theaters was. The idea was bold, it was novel, and, if this summer is any indication, it is dead.Over the four-day Labor Day weekend, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opened to $90 million. It's three-day opening, how non-holiday box office weekends are reported, came in at $75.5 million. The record for a four-day Labor Day weekend was $30.6 million. “Shang-Chi” more than doubled that in its first three days of release. It also was exclusively available in theaters, like the good old days.From May 28th, 2021 to September 6th, 2021, nineteen high-profile releases went to American cinemas. Eight had day-to-date steaming releases and eleven did not. Of the eight available for streaming right away they were, on average, projected to gross $32.6 million in their opening weekend. In reality, these films grossed, on average, $30.7 million. While a drop-off of $1.9 million doesn’t sound like much, the projections baked in that people were able to watch it without going to theaters. Factor in that films with day-to-date streaming releases also experienced more significant declines in subsequent weeks, and suddenly studios are seeing their box office returns dwindle.The other side of the coin are the eleven films that didn’t have day-to-date streaming releases. As a group they, on average, were projected to earn $27.4 million in their opening weekends but brought in an average of $30.6 million. On the whole, the difference between the two groups is a small $100,000 difference on opening weekends. However, expectations are everything in the film industry, and the films without day-to-date releases were more likely to go above and beyond their pre-release expectations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210829/marvels-shang-chi-and-the-legend-of-the-ten-rings-tops-reservation-rate-in-s-korea-1083751698.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210808/disney-defends-distribution-of-black-window-once-again-dismisses-scarlett-johanssons-claims-1083557579.html
hollywood
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/10/1079561039_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fb36c93262ea152c63eb6bd35a247992.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hollywood, box office, film, marvel, marvel comics, us

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Crushes Box Office, and Day-to-Date Steaming Releases

21:38 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 21:39 GMT 07.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongA moviegoer eats popcorn at Mission Tiki drive-in theater in Montclair, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2020.
A moviegoer eats popcorn at Mission Tiki drive-in theater in Montclair, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” set box office records over the Labor Day weekend. The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the first major Disney release this summer to not have a day-to-date streaming release. Could its success be a death blow to the day-to-date blockbuster?
The coronavirus pandemic has had a crippling effect on the film industry. Productions were shut down. Release dates were pushed back. Movies once headed for theaters went straight to on-demand. The industry was in flux.
As a result, Hollywood decided to try something new. If people were scared to see movies in theaters, why not bring the films directly to them? The idea was not new, but the idea that a blockbuster could be available to watch, on your couch, the same day that it graced theaters was. The idea was bold, it was novel, and, if this summer is any indication, it is dead.
A worker cleans the screen of a cinema hall as part of preparations for a possible reopening after the government eased the lockdown restrictions previously imposed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on October 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2021
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Tops Reservation Rate in S Korea
29 August, 11:54 GMT
Over the four-day Labor Day weekend, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opened to $90 million. It's three-day opening, how non-holiday box office weekends are reported, came in at $75.5 million.
The record for a four-day Labor Day weekend was $30.6 million. “Shang-Chi” more than doubled that in its first three days of release. It also was exclusively available in theaters, like the good old days.
“Shang-Chi” is a massive success. I's opening all but guarantees it’ll be one of the highest grossing films of the year, and it also may represent a death blow for day-to-date streaming releases. Using weekend box office projections from boxofficereport.com, an all too telling trend emerges. Movies that had day-to-date streaming releases underperformed and those that didn’t defied expectations.
From May 28th, 2021 to September 6th, 2021, nineteen high-profile releases went to American cinemas. Eight had day-to-date steaming releases and eleven did not. Of the eight available for streaming right away they were, on average, projected to gross $32.6 million in their opening weekend. In reality, these films grossed, on average, $30.7 million.
While a drop-off of $1.9 million doesn’t sound like much, the projections baked in that people were able to watch it without going to theaters. Factor in that films with day-to-date streaming releases also experienced more significant declines in subsequent weeks, and suddenly studios are seeing their box office returns dwindle.
Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the special screening of Jojo Rabbit during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival Day 4 at the Princess of Wales Theatre on September 8, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2021
Disney Defends Distribution of Black Widow, Once Again Dismisses Scarlett Johansson’s Claims
8 August, 16:36 GMT
The other side of the coin are the eleven films that didn’t have day-to-date streaming releases. As a group they, on average, were projected to earn $27.4 million in their opening weekends but brought in an average of $30.6 million.
On the whole, the difference between the two groups is a small $100,000 difference on opening weekends. However, expectations are everything in the film industry, and the films without day-to-date releases were more likely to go above and beyond their pre-release expectations.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” had a record setting debut. It caps off a summer of disappointing box office returns with a ray of hope. While it has all but guaranteed a long running franchise, its longest lasting legacy may be that it was the film that officially killed the day-to-date streaming blockbuster.
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:50 GMTSoldier Wounded As Syrian Gov't Troops Come Under Fire in Aleppo, Russian Military Says
22:14 GMTHoward University in Washington Suspends On-Line Classes Due to Ransomware Attack
21:59 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Spotted on Manchester United Training Pitch Ahead of Much Anticipated Second Debut
21:51 GMTBiden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year
21:44 GMTSalvadorans Protest Against Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Reports
21:38 GMT'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Crushes Box Office, and Day-to-Date Steaming Releases
21:33 GMTGerman Authorities Reveal They Secretly Used NSO Group’s Spyware, Reports Say
21:21 GMTTrump Ready to Run for Pres in 2024 After Biden's Afghan Fiasco, Close Allies Say
20:19 GMTSome 416,000 People Remain Without Power in US State of Louisiana After Hurricane Ida
19:57 GMTBeginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History
19:50 GMTScientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
19:39 GMTLack of Critical Technology Restricts India’s Anti-Satellite Capabilities, Admits IAF Vice Chief
19:38 GMTCairn Energy Agrees to Drop Cases Against India in Exchange for $1 Billion
19:38 GMTPolice in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
19:35 GMTUS-Funded American Company Reportedly Researched Coronaviruses in Chinese Wuhan Lab Since 2014
19:18 GMT'Get a Job': GOP Senator Ted Cruz Gives His Recipe for Life After US Unemployment Benefits Expire
19:15 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike: Price of a Pint a Week to Inherit Mum and Dad's House?
18:59 GMTChinese Think Tank Accuses US Air Force of Trolling Country’s Military During Reconnaissance Flight
18:56 GMTCanada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing in Private
18:51 GMTWhat Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?