Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/salvadorans-protest-against-bitcoin-as-legal-tender---reports-1088863105.html
Salvadorans Protest Against Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Reports
Salvadorans Protest Against Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Hundreds of people in the city of San Salvador took part in a rally against the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T21:44+0000
2021-09-07T21:44+0000
el salvador
bitcoin
digital currency
san salvador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088863060_0:205:3073:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_5d48de211f6e2ca4d6f90bd43a23fe2c.jpg
The law took effect on Tuesday, which made the Central American nation the first country to adopt bitcoin as a legal currency.Those protesting, including social and civil organizations and peasants, claim they do not want to use the cryptocurrency and see the move as a money laundering attempt.The opposition accuses Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele of pursuing this policy for personal enrichment. They also note that bitcoin is legalized in light of possible dollar deficit.On Tuesday evening, the bitcoin prices fell down by 9% after Bukele announced his country had purchased another 200 bitcoins. Later, El Salvador bought another 150 bitcoins.
I guess that's just the beginning. The US Regime has warned them and right away mobilizes their Deep-State's Regime-Change/Color-Revolution Establishment and they already start to organize probably out of their so-called 'Embassy' and rally their first bought-off traitors + [fake]opposition to stage phony protests as precursor for a Coup attempt.
0
1
el salvador
san salvador
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088863060_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f9fada6cbcda06708f723a3a54ea4c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
el salvador, bitcoin, digital currency, san salvador

Salvadorans Protest Against Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Reports

21:44 GMT 07.09.2021
© JOSE CABEZASA man takes part in a protest against the use of Bitcoin as legal tender, in San Salvador, El Salvador, September 7, 2021.
A man takes part in a protest against the use of Bitcoin as legal tender, in San Salvador, El Salvador, September 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© JOSE CABEZAS
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Hundreds of people in the city of San Salvador took part in a rally against the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, media reported on Tuesday.
The law took effect on Tuesday, which made the Central American nation the first country to adopt bitcoin as a legal currency.
"The government does not listen to the needs of the people, and the new law not only fails to benefit the country, but also hampers the economy of El Salvador," protesters said, as quoted by the Salvador news outlet.
Those protesting, including social and civil organizations and peasants, claim they do not want to use the cryptocurrency and see the move as a money laundering attempt.
The opposition accuses Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele of pursuing this policy for personal enrichment. They also note that bitcoin is legalized in light of possible dollar deficit.
On Tuesday evening, the bitcoin prices fell down by 9% after Bukele announced his country had purchased another 200 bitcoins. Later, El Salvador bought another 150 bitcoins.
110000
Discuss
Popular comments
I guess that's just the beginning. The US Regime has warned them and right away mobilizes their Deep-State's Regime-Change/Color-Revolution Establishment and they already start to organize probably out of their so-called 'Embassy' and rally their first bought-off traitors + [fake]opposition to stage phony protests as precursor for a Coup attempt.
volker.leimann
8 September, 01:28 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:50 GMTSoldier Wounded As Syrian Gov't Troops Come Under Fire in Aleppo, Russian Military Says
22:14 GMTHoward University in Washington Suspends On-Line Classes Due to Ransomware Attack
21:59 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Spotted on Manchester United Training Pitch Ahead of Much Anticipated Second Debut
21:51 GMTBiden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year
21:44 GMTSalvadorans Protest Against Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Reports
21:38 GMT'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Crushes Box Office, and Day-to-Date Steaming Releases
21:33 GMTGerman Authorities Reveal They Secretly Used NSO Group’s Spyware, Reports Say
21:21 GMTTrump Ready to Run for Pres in 2024 After Biden's Afghan Fiasco, Close Allies Say
20:19 GMTSome 416,000 People Remain Without Power in US State of Louisiana After Hurricane Ida
19:57 GMTBeginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History
19:50 GMTScientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
19:39 GMTLack of Critical Technology Restricts India’s Anti-Satellite Capabilities, Admits IAF Vice Chief
19:38 GMTCairn Energy Agrees to Drop Cases Against India in Exchange for $1 Billion
19:38 GMTPolice in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
19:35 GMTUS-Funded American Company Reportedly Researched Coronaviruses in Chinese Wuhan Lab Since 2014
19:18 GMT'Get a Job': GOP Senator Ted Cruz Gives His Recipe for Life After US Unemployment Benefits Expire
19:15 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike: Price of a Pint a Week to Inherit Mum and Dad's House?
18:59 GMTChinese Think Tank Accuses US Air Force of Trolling Country’s Military During Reconnaissance Flight
18:56 GMTCanada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing in Private
18:51 GMTWhat Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?