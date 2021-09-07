Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/russias-fsb-accuses-ukrainian-intelligence-of-staging-crimean-gas-pipeline-blast-1083812968.html
Russia's FSB Accuses Ukrainian Intelligence of Staging Crimean Gas Pipeline Blast
Russia's FSB Accuses Ukrainian Intelligence of Staging Crimean Gas Pipeline Blast
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The explosion of a gas pipeline in the Crimea in August was organised by Ukrainian intelligence with the participation of the Mejlis of the... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T07:19+0000
2021-09-07T08:53+0000
news
world
fsb
ukraine
russia
mejlis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105931/83/1059318386_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_201fb24ddc0229b5ffbbac393bdb6c7b.jpg
On 23 August, unidentified persons damaged a&nbsp;gas pipeline&nbsp;in a mountainous area of Crimea used for supplying gas to a military unit and to the village of Perevalnoye. Operation was restored the next day. On 6 September, four suspects were arrested.The perpetrators travelled to Ukraine in June to be trained to use explosives. Ukrainian military intelligence pledged to pay them around $2,000 for the act of sabotage. The explosive device was delivered to Crimea in July. The attack was initially scheduled to be carried out on Ukrainian Independence Day on 24 August.
This new format stinks
6
Do something. Learn from the Zionist Jews state. Revenge immediately: an eye for an eye; a tooth by a tooth. Stop complaining. Act accordingly.
3
11
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105931/83/1059318386_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_daf9602370c5f2909539eeddbc489b87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, fsb, ukraine, russia, mejlis, видео

Russia's FSB Accuses Ukrainian Intelligence of Staging Crimean Gas Pipeline Blast

07:19 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 07.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko / Go to the photo bankFifteen mobile gas turbine power plants generate power for Crimea
Fifteen mobile gas turbine power plants generate power for Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The explosion of a gas pipeline in the Crimea in August was organised by Ukrainian intelligence with the participation of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People (banned in Russia), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on 7 September.
On 23 August, unidentified persons damaged a gas pipeline in a mountainous area of Crimea used for supplying gas to a military unit and to the village of Perevalnoye. Operation was restored the next day. On 6 September, four suspects were arrested.
"It has been established that this act of sabotage was orchestrated by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate in Kherson, the so-called Tavria operational service, with the participation of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, which is banned in Russia. On 4 September 2021, FSB staffers detained Crimean residents: Mejlis Deputy Chairman Nariman Dzhelyalov, who acted as a middleman, and direct perpetrators Asan and Aziz Akhmetov", the FSB said in a statement.
The perpetrators travelled to Ukraine in June to be trained to use explosives. Ukrainian military intelligence pledged to pay them around $2,000 for the act of sabotage. The explosive device was delivered to Crimea in July. The attack was initially scheduled to be carried out on Ukrainian Independence Day on 24 August.
2702116
Popular comments
This new format stinks
fffrank false flag
7 September, 20:40 GMT6
510000
Do something. Learn from the Zionist Jews state. Revenge immediately: an eye for an eye; a tooth by a tooth. Stop complaining. Act accordingly.
landauroj
7 September, 12:05 GMT3
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic