Reports Accuse Taliban of Desecrating Ahmad Shah Massoud Mausoleum in Panjshir

According to Hamid Hayder, the ex-head of 1TV News, Taliban* militants have desecrated the tomb of Ahmad Shah Massoud – the former head of the Northern Alliance and a famous opponent of the Taliban. The journalist also published a photo that reportedly depicts the damaged burial site.At the same time, the Taliban reportedly said that the photo was fake and that the tomb is now guarded by its forces.The north-eastern Afghan province of Panjshir remains the last major area in the country that is not controlled by the Taliban, as the National Resistance Front (NRF) continues to fight against the movement. On Monday, the Taliban claimed to have seized the province, but the NRF denied the statement, alleging they were still holding strategic positions and pledging to carry on fighting.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
Reports of clashes in Panjshir come mere days before the 20th anniversary of Massoud’s death. The politician, known as the "Lion of Panjshir", was killed on 9 September 2001 by a suicide bomber.
