Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Bolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/portland-threatens-to-restrict-travel-trade-with-texas-over-controversial-abortion-law-1088849081.html
Portland Threatens to Restrict Travel, Trade With Texas Over Controversial Abortion Law
Portland Threatens to Restrict Travel, Trade With Texas Over Controversial Abortion Law
The new abortion law in the Lone Star State came into effect on 1 September, immediately sparking backlash over the law banning abortions after the sixth week... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T13:39+0000
2021-09-07T13:39+0000
us
texas
portland
abortion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088848820_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f6ffc853799bb0be69ea7568ffb46db4.jpg
Last week, the Portland City Council announced its intention to cut trade and travel with Texas over a controversial abortion law introduced in the Lone Star State in early September.Joining the already massive choir against the law, the city dubbed the law "unconstitutional". A vote on the resolution to restrict exchanging goods and services with Texas is expected to take place on Wednesday, with the legal aspects of the move currently being evaluated.The City Council went on to say that the Texas legislation "does not demonstrate concern for the health, safety, and well-being of those who may become pregnant" and does not respect the human rights of these people.The controversial Texas law, dubbed the Texas Heartbeat Act, went into effect on 1 September, after the Supreme Court declined to block the legislation. Aside from making abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy illegal - a time period when a majority of women do not even know they are pregnant - the law also imposes penalties on those doctors and clinics that fail to comply with the new restrictions and provide abortion services after the said time period. The US Justice Department has voiced its intention to assist abortion clinics and reproductive health centres "under attack" due to the new law.The abortion law also does not make exceptions for cases of incest or rape, only allowing terminations after the sixth week in the event of a medical emergency - a point that only intensified the massive condemnation of the legislation. Among the critics is US President Joe Biden, who pledged a "whole of government" response to the Texas Heartbeat Act, joining those slamming the legislation for violating freedom of choice.Texas Governor Greg Abbott, however, argued that "no freedom is more precious than life itself", asserting that the law protects "every unborn child with a heartbeat from [the] ravages of abortion".
us
texas
portland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088848820_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89d129e0620328646e9227aa3bd73ed2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, texas, portland, abortion

Portland Threatens to Restrict Travel, Trade With Texas Over Controversial Abortion Law

13:39 GMT 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SERGIO FLORESInfoWars host Owen Shroyer records himself disrupting a pro choice protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbot.
InfoWars host Owen Shroyer records himself disrupting a pro choice protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SERGIO FLORES
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The new abortion law in the Lone Star State came into effect on 1 September, immediately sparking backlash over the law banning abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, thus making an estimated 85% of all abortions in Texas illegal.
Last week, the Portland City Council announced its intention to cut trade and travel with Texas over a controversial abortion law introduced in the Lone Star State in early September.
Joining the already massive choir against the law, the city dubbed the law "unconstitutional". A vote on the resolution to restrict exchanging goods and services with Texas is expected to take place on Wednesday, with the legal aspects of the move currently being evaluated.

"The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances", the press release said.

The City Council went on to say that the Texas legislation "does not demonstrate concern for the health, safety, and well-being of those who may become pregnant" and does not respect the human rights of these people.
The controversial Texas law, dubbed the Texas Heartbeat Act, went into effect on 1 September, after the Supreme Court declined to block the legislation. Aside from making abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy illegal - a time period when a majority of women do not even know they are pregnant - the law also imposes penalties on those doctors and clinics that fail to comply with the new restrictions and provide abortion services after the said time period.
The US Justice Department has voiced its intention to assist abortion clinics and reproductive health centres "under attack" due to the new law.

"We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the [Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances] FACE Act", US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday.

The abortion law also does not make exceptions for cases of incest or rape, only allowing terminations after the sixth week in the event of a medical emergency - a point that only intensified the massive condemnation of the legislation. Among the critics is US President Joe Biden, who pledged a "whole of government" response to the Texas Heartbeat Act, joining those slamming the legislation for violating freedom of choice.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, however, argued that "no freedom is more precious than life itself", asserting that the law protects "every unborn child with a heartbeat from [the] ravages of abortion".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:39 GMTPortland Threatens to Restrict Travel, Trade With Texas Over Controversial Abortion Law
13:27 GMTConflict of Interest Among Top American Officers Makes US Commitment to Taiwan Dubious
13:17 GMTIrish Historian Warns Northern Ireland Might Be Joe Biden's Next Foreign Policy Blunder
13:06 GMTBolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally
12:46 GMTBeijing Opposes Inflating of NATO's Idea of Nuclear Threat From China
12:39 GMTB-Town Stars Salman Khan, Akshay, Others Face Legal Trouble for Revealing Rape Victim's Identity
12:34 GMTChina Develops Prototype Mars Helicopter. Here's Exclusive Interview With its Developers
12:34 GMTMinor Girls Paraded Naked in India to Please 'Rain Gods', Child Rights Body Seeks Report
12:17 GMT'Tragic Mistake': George Soros Lambasts BlackRock China Investments Push
12:13 GMT'My Gov't Won't Duck Tough Decisions': PM Johnson May Raise National Insurance Tax to Shore Up NHS
11:59 GMTTaliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction
11:58 GMTFears of Another Explosion and Demolition at Chernobyl Nuclear Site
11:42 GMTBoris Johnson Breaks Election Promise About Not Raising Taxes to Pay for Elderly Care Reforms
11:28 GMTUK Gov't Minister Reveals Ways to Avoid 'Firebreak' COVID Lockdown
11:16 GMTLive Updates: Iran Confirms Over 27,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 635 Fatalities
11:07 GMTVideos Show Crowd Chanting 'F*ck Joe Biden' at College Football Games Across US
11:05 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Says Ready to Announce New Afghan Government
10:43 GMTFinland to Lift COVID Restrictions When 80% Fully Vaccinated
10:43 GMTUS Plans to Organise New Evacuation Flights From Kabul, Blinken Says
10:34 GMTState Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About Helping Americans in Afghanistan, Reports Say