'Placed Under House Arrest, Situation in Valley Far From Normal', Says Former J&K Chief Mufti
Kashmiri demonstrators throw stones towards Indian security forces during a clash following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a Kashmiri veteran separatist politician, in Srinagar September 2, 2021.
In a series of tweets over the past few days, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Mehbooba Mufti has blasted the Indian government for turning Kashmir into an "open-air prison". She has also accused the authorities of being "afraid of Geelani's body", referring to the death of secessionist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Days after the demise of secessionist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, former Jammu and Kashmir State Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday took to Twitter to claim that she has been "put under house arrest".
"GOI [the government of India] expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but willfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to [the] admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy", the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party tweeted.
GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy. pic.twitter.com/m6sR9vEj3S— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 7, 2021
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has not yet provided any official response to her claim.
Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a separatist leader and staunch supporter of the merger of Kashmir with Pakistan, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of either 91 or 92, according to conflicting reports, after a prolonged illness and he was buried in a graveyard located in a mosque near his residence.
Soon after Geelani's death, a communications and internet blockade was imposed as a security measure across the valley. According to the order, law enforcement agencies had noted the "misuse of data services for rumour-mongering, circulation of fake news, instigation of violence, etc". Voice calls and broadband internet were, however, restored on Friday.
An Islamist author who began his career as a schoolteacher, he joined Kashmir's Jamat-e-Islami in the 1950s. Over the years, he emerged as a prominent resistance leader and soon became an anti-India icon in the region.
On Sunday, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief criticised the Indian government for not allowing Geelani's family to conduct his last rites. Later, the Jammu and Kashmir Police shared a series of videos showing the funeral of the separatist leader in the presence of his relatives.
