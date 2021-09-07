Registration was successful!
One of Romania's Ruling Parties to Quit Government Over New National Programme
One of Romania's Ruling Parties to Quit Government Over New National Programme
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The party USR-Plus in Romania's coalition government is set to withdraw five ministers and one vice premier from the government in protest...
Last week, Prime Minister Florin Citu dismissed a USR-Plus cabinet minister who was opposed to the $12 billion National Programme for Local Development investment project.Ex-Justice Minister Stelian Ion had criticised the project as untimely, saying that the funding will likely end up enriching "local barons" rather than being invested in the development of Romanian cities and villages.Following Ion's removal, USR-Plus asked the coalition to appoint a new prime minister, who will "treat all ministers with equal respect", but since the request was not responded to, the submission of a vote of no confidence was seen as the only option.The Citu government was formed in December 2020 as a result of a coalition between USR-Plus, the National Liberal Party, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania.
Are these and future changes in various governments a result of America's losing its grip on its hegemony, most recently NS2 and Afghanistan? Will we be seeing more of them from global politicians who will support anybody except losers
frank false flag, It's as well a sign that some political forces in Europe wake up that those phony EU slush funds are not benefitting the countries societies populations instead just handouts bribes buyouts for 'certain' elites + cronies to keep the rotten corrupt neoliberal/globalist status quo + grift unchanged.
One of Romania's Ruling Parties to Quit Government Over New National Programme

02:00 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 07.09.2021)
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The party USR-Plus in Romania's coalition government is set to withdraw five ministers and one vice premier from the government in protest against a new national programme on local development, USR leader Dan Barna said.
Last week, Prime Minister Florin Citu dismissed a USR-Plus cabinet minister who was opposed to the $12 billion National Programme for Local Development investment project.
Ex-Justice Minister Stelian Ion had criticised the project as untimely, saying that the funding will likely end up enriching "local barons" rather than being invested in the development of Romanian cities and villages.
"Tomorrow morning, our ministers' resignation papers will be on the premier's table … This is a tough decision", Barna said on Monday.
Following Ion's removal, USR-Plus asked the coalition to appoint a new prime minister, who will "treat all ministers with equal respect", but since the request was not responded to, the submission of a vote of no confidence was seen as the only option.
The Citu government was formed in December 2020 as a result of a coalition between USR-Plus, the National Liberal Party, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania.
Popular comments
Are these and future changes in various governments a result of America's losing its grip on its hegemony, most recently NS2 and Afghanistan? Will we be seeing more of them from global politicians who will support anybody except losers
fffrank false flag
7 September, 05:21 GMT
frank false flag, It's as well a sign that some political forces in Europe wake up that those phony EU slush funds are not benefitting the countries societies populations instead just handouts bribes buyouts for 'certain' elites + cronies to keep the rotten corrupt neoliberal/globalist status quo + grift unchanged.
Terranian
7 September, 05:33 GMT
