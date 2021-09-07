https://sputniknews.com/20210907/myanmars-national-untity-government-declares-peoples-defensive-war-against-military---report-1083812161.html

'A Just Revolution': Myanmar's National Unity Gov Launches 'People's Defensive War' Against Military

'A Just Revolution': Myanmar's National Unity Gov Launches 'People's Defensive War' Against Military

Following a resounding victory by the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, in the general election on 1 February, the military seized... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-07T03:44+0000

2021-09-07T03:44+0000

2021-09-07T13:49+0000

asia & pacific

world

news

myanmar

national unity

national unity government

military coup

military court

revolution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083812227_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ec8173053bfae0399f3afd435f99311.jpg

Myanmar's National Unity Government has launched a "people's defensive war" against the military, which took control in a 1 February coup, calling people to "revolt against the rule of the military terrorists", Myanmar Now reported on Tuesday.In a speech broadcast on Facebook, acting president Duwa Lashi La called on the exiled government's People’s Defence Force (PDF) to strike "every pillar of the junta's ruling mechanism", as well as to defend citizens' lives, to obey commands, and to respect the PDF's code of conduct.According to Myanmar Now, the people of Myanmar were advised not to travel unless absolutely essential, to stock up on food and medical supplies, and to assist the PDFs and civilian resistance forces by informing them about military operations by the junta.Duwa Lashi La encouraged armed ethnic groups to assault the coup regime's army in every way they could in order to keep control of their lands. He also urged Border Guard Forces, junta-allied militias, and individual soldiers and police officers to leave the military council and work with those on the people's side.The leader of the NUG expressed hope that given the need to "initiate a nationwide uprising in every village, town, and city in the entire country at the same time" based on citizens' "unity, creativity, intelligence, passion, and persistence" the revolt will take less time.According to the report by Myanmar Now, some citizens in Yangon, the country's largest city, have been hoarding food and medicine in recent days in expectation of heightened unrest, but the streets of the nation's biggest cities were still relatively peaceful.Massive demonstrations erupted around the country in response to the coup, and were largely met with violent repression. At least 962 individuals have so far been killed by Myanmar's security forces, according to UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener.

frank false flag In other words, Langley has declared war on Burma 6

Mike Literous Juan Guido has joined the chat 5

8

myanmar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

asia & pacific, world, news, myanmar, national unity, national unity government, military coup, military court, revolution