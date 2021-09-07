Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/much-bigger-bills-some-animals-are-drastically-evolving-due-to-climate-change-study-shows-1088863915.html
Much Bigger Bills: Some Animals Are Drastically Evolving Due to Climate Change, Study Shows
Much Bigger Bills: Some Animals Are Drastically Evolving Due to Climate Change, Study Shows
Much Bigger Bills: Some Animals Drastically Evolved Due to Climate Change, Study Shows
2021-09-07T23:06+0000
2021-09-07T23:06+0000
scientific study
climate change
australia
evolution
parrot
global warming
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088863753_0:102:1921:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_7a95ba0155d45210a9bd0d494adda81b.jpg
While climate change gathers pace over our planet, some small warm-blooded animal species appear to have acquired some evolutionary physical modifications to adopt to warmer weather, according to research published in the Trends in Ecology &amp; Evolution journal.The study, carried out by specialists from Australia's Deakin University, showed that changes in sizes and form are believed to help regulate body temperature. The evolution has mostly affected birds, especially some species of Australian parrots, whose beaks have increased in size by up to 10 percent since 1871.Less visible changes were observed in some mammals, including Chinese bats, swine and rabbits, whose tails, ears and legs have grown slightly larger over the past decades.Researchers note that the exact reasons for the evolutionary changes cannot yet be determined precisely, but global warming as a result of human-induced climate change is considered to be the most likely primary driving force.Experts noted that the phenomena could not be seen as negative, but this evolution, seen in such short periods, may not secure those species long-term survival.To learn more about the ongoing evolutionary changes, researchers plan to carry out more precise calculations by using 3D scans Australian birds based on museum specimens collected over the last hundred years.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088863753_42:0:1749:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_c4631dc6fec630ae558fc60768942d91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scientific study, climate change, australia, evolution, parrot, global warming

Much Bigger Bills: Some Animals Are Drastically Evolving Due to Climate Change, Study Shows

23:06 GMT 07.09.2021
© PhotoA parrot
A parrot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© Photo
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The discovery was based on 'Allen’s rule', stating that animals in colder areas have a more compact body to help retain heat, while closely-related species in warmer climates tend to become larger.
While climate change gathers pace over our planet, some small warm-blooded animal species appear to have acquired some evolutionary physical modifications to adopt to warmer weather, according to research published in the Trends in Ecology & Evolution journal.
The study, carried out by specialists from Australia's Deakin University, showed that changes in sizes and form are believed to help regulate body temperature. The evolution has mostly affected birds, especially some species of Australian parrots, whose beaks have increased in size by up to 10 percent since 1871.
Less visible changes were observed in some mammals, including Chinese bats, swine and rabbits, whose tails, ears and legs have grown slightly larger over the past decades.

“It's high time we recognised that animals also have to adapt to these changes, but this is occurring over a far shorter timescale than would have occurred through most of evolutionary time,” according to study co-author Sara Ryding.

Researchers note that the exact reasons for the evolutionary changes cannot yet be determined precisely, but global warming as a result of human-induced climate change is considered to be the most likely primary driving force.
Experts noted that the phenomena could not be seen as negative, but this evolution, seen in such short periods, may not secure those species long-term survival.

“Shapeshifting does not mean that animals are coping with climate change and that all is ‘fine’,” Ryding warned. “While some species will adapt, others will not.”

To learn more about the ongoing evolutionary changes, researchers plan to carry out more precise calculations by using 3D scans Australian birds based on museum specimens collected over the last hundred years.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:19 GMTBenjamin Button? Twitter Users Wonder at New Photo of Trump Looking Suspiciously Young
00:16 GMTWHO Condemns Wealthier Nations for Hoarding Vaccines, 'Prolonging the Pandemic'
00:03 GMTBritney Spears' Father Files Documents to End Her Conservatorship
YesterdayBiden Says China Has 'Real Problem' With Taliban
YesterdayMexican Supreme Court Says Ban on Early Abortions Unconstitutional
YesterdayMuch Bigger Bills: Some Animals Are Drastically Evolving Due to Climate Change, Study Shows
YesterdaySaudi King Dismisses Public Security Chief on Corruption Charges - Reports
YesterdaySoldier Wounded As Syrian Gov't Troops Come Under Fire in Aleppo, Russian Military Says
YesterdayHoward University in Washington Suspends On-Line Classes Due to Ransomware Attack
YesterdayCristiano Ronaldo Spotted on Manchester United Training Pitch Ahead of Much Anticipated Second Debut
YesterdayBiden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year
YesterdaySalvadorans Protest Against Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Reports
Yesterday'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Crushes Box Office, and Day-to-Date Steaming Releases
YesterdayGerman Authorities Reveal They Secretly Used NSO Group’s Spyware, Reports Say
YesterdayTrump Ready to Run for Pres in 2024 After Biden's Afghan Fiasco, Close Allies Say
YesterdaySome 416,000 People Remain Without Power in US State of Louisiana After Hurricane Ida
YesterdayBeginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History
YesterdayScientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
YesterdayLack of Critical Technology Restricts India’s Anti-Satellite Capabilities, Admits IAF Vice Chief
YesterdayCairn Energy Agrees to Drop Cases Against India in Exchange for $1 Billion