Live Updates: Taliban Says Ready to Announce New Afghan Government

Following the takeover of Panjshir and the proclamation of the end of the war in the country by the Taliban, a spokesman for the movement, Ahmadullah Muttaki, said preparations for the announcement of the new Afghan government have been completed.
According to Muttaki, the government will be announced shortly.
Following a weeks-long offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August, prompting the civilian government to fall. The United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by 32 August, ending its nearly twenty-year military presence in the country.
Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and man other nations.