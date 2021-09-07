Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210907/live-updates-taliban-says-ready-to-announce-new-afghan-government-1088844724.html
Live Updates: Taliban Says Ready to Announce New Afghan Government
Live Updates: Taliban Says Ready to Announce New Afghan Government
On 6 September, the Taliban* movement claimed that the war in Afghanistan is over after the group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that Panjshir had... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
news, afghanistan, taliban, pakistan, afghanistan war
Live Updates: Taliban Says Ready to Announce New Afghan Government

Live Updates: Taliban Says Ready to Announce New Afghan Government

11:05 GMT 07.09.2021
Subscribe
On 6 September, the Taliban* movement claimed that the war in Afghanistan is over after the group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that Panjshir had become the last of the 34 Afghan provinces to eventually fall under the control of the Taliban. However, resistance forces refute the claim.
Following the takeover of Panjshir and the proclamation of the end of the war in the country by the Taliban, a spokesman for the movement, Ahmadullah Muttaki, said preparations for the announcement of the new Afghan government have been completed.
According to Muttaki, the government will be announced shortly.
Following a weeks-long offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August, prompting the civilian government to fall. The United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by 32 August, ending its nearly twenty-year military presence in the country.
Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and man other nations.
12:10 GMT 07.09.2021
Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction
Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. A Taliban assault on Ghazni, a key city linking areas of Taliban influence barely 75 miles from Kabul, has killed about 100 Afghan policemen and soldiers since Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction
11:59 GMT
4
11:40 GMT 07.09.2021
Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports About Plans to Introduce Restrictions on Social Media
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organisation in Russia) has no plans to introduce any restrictions on social media in Afghanistan, it believes in the freedom of speech and is ready to accept criticism, and will only make effort to limit the spreading of fake information, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on 7 September.

"No, there aren’t any restrictions on social media. We believe in the freedom of speech. If someone criticizes our activities or has some views that he wants to express, it is fine with us, it is all part of freedom of speech. But of course we do not want the spread of lies and fabrications, those might be restricted. Otherwise, we don’t have any problem," Shaheen said.
11:39 GMT 07.09.2021
Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov’t to Be Announced This Week
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban (terrorist organisation, banned in Russia) told Sputnik on 7 September that he hopes that the new Afghan government will be announced this week.

“I hope that it would be this week but I don’t know exactly. It could be this week or the next,“ Shaheen said.
11:21 GMT 07.09.2021
State Department Officials ‘Flat Out Lie’ About Helping Americans in Afghanistan, Reports Suggest
Protestors holding Afghanistan flags take part in a demonstration challenging the transparency of the evacuation process from Kabul Airport, near the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
State Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About Helping Americans in Afghanistan, Reports Say
10:34 GMT
2
11:19 GMT 07.09.2021
Kremlin Says No Decision on Taliban Recognition Made Yet
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia did not yet make any decisions on recogniыing the Taliban (banned in Russia) as it is important to understand if they fulfill their promises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on 7 September.

The militant movement reportedly sent Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan invitations to attend an event dedicated to the announcement of the new Afghan government.

"You know that so far no decisions have been made on the recognition of the Taliban. In addition, you also know that indeed we are very carefully monitoring everything that is happening there, and most importantly, we are still trying to understand how the promises of the Taliban, their statements, will correlate with their future actions," Peskov told reporters.
11:12 GMT 07.09.2021
Italy Discusses Opening Joint Mission in Afghanistan With Other Countries
ROME (Sputnik) - Italy is discussing with other countries opening a joint representative office in Afghanistan, led by the European Union or the United Nations, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on 7 September.

“After the temporary closure of most of the embassies [in Kabul], we decided to move our embassy to Doha as a diplomatic office, as countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada have done and the Netherlands and Spain will do in the future. Together with the countries of the region and with our partners, who have already deployed their missions for Afghanistan in Qatar, we are thinking about creating a joint presence in Afghanistan,” the minister told Italian lawmakers.

Di Maio added that such a joint mission “with predominantly consular functions” could be led by the EU or possibly by the UN.
11:09 GMT 07.09.2021
Ankara Joining Efforts With Qatar, US to Resume Flights From Kabul Airport, FM Cavusoglu Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is working with the United States and Qatar to resume flights from the Kabul airport, airlines will not start performing flights until security is guaranteed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on 7 September.
"We are working with the US and Qatar on the Kabul airport issue. Flights should resume in accordance with international safety rules and standards. Safety is the main criterion. Who will provide it? The Taliban [banned as s terrorist organisation in Russia] believe it is possible but no airline will dare to start flights until it is safe there, we keep emphasising it," Cavusoglu said on air of Turkey's NTV broadcaster.
While planes can actually take off from the Kabul airport and land there, it takes time for airlines to start working, as it is necessary to restore the damaged equipment, the Turkish minister added.
"Some management company should work in the airport, or some countries should cooperate to put things in order there. Nineteen technical experts remain there, Qatari experts also arrived and keep working in the airport," Cavusoglu concluded.
