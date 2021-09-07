Registration was successful!
Live Updates: Iran Confirms Over 27,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 635 Fatalities
A volunteer wearing protective gear to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus checks temperature of a worshipper as she enters mosque of Tehran University to pray during Arafat Day, Iran, Thursday, July 30, 2020

Live Updates: Iran Confirms Over 27,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 635 Fatalities

11:16 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 11:35 GMT 07.09.2021)
The global coronavirus tally has surpassed 221 million, while at least 4.57 million people have died due to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks data on the pandemic.
At the moment, the US, India, and Brazil are the most-affected countries in the world. The United States has confirmed over 40 million infected and 649,000 deaths. India has registered 33 million coronavirus cases and 441,000 fatalities, while Brazil has logged almost 20.9 million infections and the second-highest death toll in the world - over 583,000.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
11:42 GMT 07.09.2021
Finland to Lift COVID Restrictions When 80% Fully Vaccinated
Finland to Lift COVID Restrictions When 80% Fully Vaccinated
11:39 GMT 07.09.2021
UK Gov't Minister Reveals Ways to Avoid 'Firebreak' COVID Lockdown
UK Gov't Minister Reveals Ways to Avoid 'Firebreak' COVID Lockdown
11:38 GMT 07.09.2021
Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours
NewsfeedBreaking
