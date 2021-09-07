Live Updates: Iran Confirms Over 27,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 635 Fatalities

The global coronavirus tally has surpassed 221 million, while at least 4.57 million people have died due to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks data on the pandemic.
At the moment, the US, India, and Brazil are the most-affected countries in the world. The United States has confirmed over 40 million infected and 649,000 deaths. India has registered 33 million coronavirus cases and 441,000 fatalities, while Brazil has logged almost 20.9 million infections and the second-highest death toll in the world - over 583,000.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
11:42 GMT 07.09.2021
Finland to Lift COVID Restrictions When 80% Fully Vaccinated