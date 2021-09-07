Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Bolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/irish-historian-warns-northern-ireland-might-be-joe-bidens-next-foreign-policy-blunder-1088848886.html
Irish Historian Warns Northern Ireland Might Be Joe Biden's Next Foreign Policy Blunder
Irish Historian Warns Northern Ireland Might Be Joe Biden's Next Foreign Policy Blunder
Irish Historian Warns Northern Ireland Might Be Joe Biden's Next Blunder
2021-09-07T13:17+0000
2021-09-07T13:17+0000
joe biden
northern ireland
republic of ireland
northern ireland protocol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088849492_0:55:3115:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_248dc92adc8825539c64f4960af8e3fb.jpg
Following the chaotic and poorly prepared withdrawal from Afghanistan, the issue of the Northern Ireland border might be the next area where US President Joe Biden shows off his "ignorance and arrogance", Irish revisionist historian and writer, Ruth Dudley Edwards has suggested in an op-ed for The Telegraph.The historian recalled a "joke" by Biden from St. Patrick's Day in 2015, when the then-vice president said "anyone wearing [unionist] orange" and not Irish nationalist green was not "welcome" at his home. Ruth Edwards alleged that Biden has an "utterly superficial take on Ireland", without having "a clue" about the island's history or politics.According to the historian, the fact that former First Minister of Northern Ireland Lord David Trimble wrote a letter to Biden in which he warned POTUS about the risks of creating "political uncertainty" and "damaging the Northern Ireland economy" speaks volumes about the potential for new political blunders by the current American administration.Ruth Edwards indicated in her op-ed that Biden is not the only prominent Democrat who allegedly sympathises with nationalist-minded Irish. She pointed out that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning to launch a fundraiser for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation, named after the famed former leader of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA).What Lord Trimble Was Asking Biden and Why?Lord David Trimble wrote his open letter to Biden in the wake of the latter's warning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June 2021 against failing to uphold the Northern Ireland Protocol. The latter was signed in December 2020 to resolve a conflict between the UK's new status as a non-EU member and the Good Friday Agreement, which had put an end to the bloodshed in Northern Ireland and guaranteed no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.The Northern Ireland Protocol essentially established maritime customs in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain to the great dissatisfaction of the Unionist movement in Northern Ireland. Critics of the protocol argue that it impedes trade between the two areas of the UK, inflates prices and essentially allows the EU to dictate its rules and laws on the British territory of Northern Ireland.In his letter, Lord Trimble suggested that instead of throwing his weight behind Brussels and the protocol, Biden should support the ideas proposed by the Centre for Brexit Policy, which offered a "Mutual Enforcement" deal as an alternative to the protocol. This offer suggested relying on the mutual trust that each side, the UK and the EU, will apply each other's rules in moving goods.
https://sputniknews.com/20210610/joe-biden-set-to-warn-boris-johnson-on-northern-ireland-as-he-arrives-in-uk-for-g7-summit-1083113574.html
northern ireland
republic of ireland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088849492_19:0:2750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65e00102ee0e710baea9de40501b82d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, northern ireland, republic of ireland, northern ireland protocol

Irish Historian Warns Northern Ireland Might Be Joe Biden's Next Foreign Policy Blunder

13:17 GMT 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / PAUL FAITHAn Irish national flag flies outside the Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland on October 9, 2018. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP)
An Irish national flag flies outside the Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland on October 9, 2018. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / PAUL FAITH
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The US president warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June of this year against opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated with the EU in 2020, thus demonstrating his stance on the contentious matter for the first time.
Following the chaotic and poorly prepared withdrawal from Afghanistan, the issue of the Northern Ireland border might be the next area where US President Joe Biden shows off his "ignorance and arrogance", Irish revisionist historian and writer, Ruth Dudley Edwards has suggested in an op-ed for The Telegraph.
The historian recalled a "joke" by Biden from St. Patrick's Day in 2015, when the then-vice president said "anyone wearing [unionist] orange" and not Irish nationalist green was not "welcome" at his home. Ruth Edwards alleged that Biden has an "utterly superficial take on Ireland", without having "a clue" about the island's history or politics.
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAU.S. President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
U.S. President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
According to the historian, the fact that former First Minister of Northern Ireland Lord David Trimble wrote a letter to Biden in which he warned POTUS about the risks of creating "political uncertainty" and "damaging the Northern Ireland economy" speaks volumes about the potential for new political blunders by the current American administration.

In his open letter, Trimble also claimed that Biden's White House is "contributing to the damage being caused to the [Good Friday] Agreement through your support for the Northern Ireland Protocol".

Ruth Edwards indicated in her op-ed that Biden is not the only prominent Democrat who allegedly sympathises with nationalist-minded Irish. She pointed out that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning to launch a fundraiser for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation, named after the famed former leader of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA).

What Lord Trimble Was Asking Biden and Why?

Lord David Trimble wrote his open letter to Biden in the wake of the latter's warning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June 2021 against failing to uphold the Northern Ireland Protocol. The latter was signed in December 2020 to resolve a conflict between the UK's new status as a non-EU member and the Good Friday Agreement, which had put an end to the bloodshed in Northern Ireland and guaranteed no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Protocol essentially established maritime customs in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain to the great dissatisfaction of the Unionist movement in Northern Ireland. Critics of the protocol argue that it impedes trade between the two areas of the UK, inflates prices and essentially allows the EU to dictate its rules and laws on the British territory of Northern Ireland.
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark Air Force One upon arrival at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, Cornwall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2021
Joe Biden Set to Warn Boris Johnson on Northern Ireland as He Arrives in UK for G7 Summit
10 June, 05:47 GMT
In his letter, Lord Trimble suggested that instead of throwing his weight behind Brussels and the protocol, Biden should support the ideas proposed by the Centre for Brexit Policy, which offered a "Mutual Enforcement" deal as an alternative to the protocol. This offer suggested relying on the mutual trust that each side, the UK and the EU, will apply each other's rules in moving goods.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:39 GMTPortland Threatens to Restrict Travel, Trade With Texas Over Controversial Abortion Law
13:27 GMTConflict of Interest Among Top American Officers Makes US Commitment to Taiwan Dubious
13:17 GMTIrish Historian Warns Northern Ireland Might Be Joe Biden's Next Foreign Policy Blunder
13:06 GMTBolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally
12:46 GMTBeijing Opposes Inflating of NATO's Idea of Nuclear Threat From China
12:39 GMTB-Town Stars Salman Khan, Akshay, Others Face Legal Trouble for Revealing Rape Victim's Identity
12:34 GMTChina Develops Prototype Mars Helicopter. Here's Exclusive Interview With its Developers
12:34 GMTMinor Girls Paraded Naked in India to Please 'Rain Gods', Child Rights Body Seeks Report
12:17 GMT'Tragic Mistake': George Soros Lambasts BlackRock China Investments Push
12:13 GMT'My Gov't Won't Duck Tough Decisions': PM Johnson May Raise National Insurance Tax to Shore Up NHS
11:59 GMTTaliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcomes Participation in Afghan Reconstruction
11:58 GMTFears of Another Explosion and Demolition at Chernobyl Nuclear Site
11:42 GMTBoris Johnson Breaks Election Promise About Not Raising Taxes to Pay for Elderly Care Reforms
11:28 GMTUK Gov't Minister Reveals Ways to Avoid 'Firebreak' COVID Lockdown
11:16 GMTLive Updates: Iran Confirms Over 27,000 New COVID-19 Cases and 635 Fatalities
11:07 GMTVideos Show Crowd Chanting 'F*ck Joe Biden' at College Football Games Across US
11:05 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Says Ready to Announce New Afghan Government
10:43 GMTFinland to Lift COVID Restrictions When 80% Fully Vaccinated
10:43 GMTUS Plans to Organise New Evacuation Flights From Kabul, Blinken Says
10:34 GMTState Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About Helping Americans in Afghanistan, Reports Say