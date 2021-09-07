Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Taliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government

Indyref2: Scottish Government Confirms Plans for Second Referendum In 2023
In 2014 a referendum was held on the question of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom. Just over 55 percent voted No, but the SNP believe Brexit has... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
The Scottish government has unveiled plans to hold a second referendum on independence by the end of 2023.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said work would begin on a "detailed prospectus" so voters could make a "fully informed" choice at the second referendum.She made it clear that nothing would be done until the COVID-19 pandemic had passed.But no matter how keen the SNP is on a second referendum, it cannot be held without the approval of the British government in London.In 2014 the then British prime minister David Cameron agreed to let Scotland have a vote on independence but subsequently he and his successors, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, have made it clear it was a “once in a generation” vote.The Conservatives, who are the official opposition at Holyrood, urged her to focus on recovery from the pandemic rather than independence.In July it was confirmed that Police Scotland were probing the SNP for alleged fraud over £600,000 in missing donations to an Indyref2 campaign fund.
scotland
14:51 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 07.09.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLScotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shows a thumb-up gesture at Annette Street School polling station as Scotland's parliamentary election voting has begun, in Glasgow, Britain, May 6, 2021.
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
In 2014 a referendum was held on the question of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom. Just over 55 percent voted No, but the SNP believe Brexit has changed the landscape.
The Scottish government has unveiled plans to hold a second referendum on independence by the end of 2023.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said work would begin on a "detailed prospectus" so voters could make a "fully informed" choice at the second referendum.
She made it clear that nothing would be done until the COVID-19 pandemic had passed.
But no matter how keen the SNP is on a second referendum, it cannot be held without the approval of the British government in London.
In 2014 the then British prime minister David Cameron agreed to let Scotland have a vote on independence but subsequently he and his successors, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, have made it clear it was a “once in a generation” vote.
The Conservatives, who are the official opposition at Holyrood, urged her to focus on recovery from the pandemic rather than independence.
In July it was confirmed that Police Scotland were probing the SNP for alleged fraud over £600,000 in missing donations to an Indyref2 campaign fund.
