International

Golden Retriever Appears to Be Mocking Its Owner
Indeed
in the uk if you are living alone, and you are poor, people wishing you "good" are saying, "buy a dog". In Muslim culture they understand where is a place for a dog, i would add that I would rather to marry woman with hiv then to live In sickness and health, in joy and in sorrow with a dog.
1
2
Golden Retriever Appears to Be Mocking Its Owner

04:30 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 07.09.2021)
"In sickness and health, in joy and in sorrow..." These are not just words from a wedding vow. A dog owner would agree that their beloved pets are almost as faithful to them as their beloved spouse.
A video recently appeared on Instagram, showing a golden retriever meeting his owner who has just come home. 
A person wears a plaster because he had broken his foot and the doggo reacts in a peculiar way.
Viewers have been sharing their thoughts about the scene. 
"The dog is doing that to make you feel happier and show that you are not alone 😍"
"Not mocking you, sympathizing with you because they care."
"Don't throw anything at him, he's trying to make you feel better."
Is it mockery or sympathy? Your versions are welcome. 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Публикация от Puppies | Cuteness | Dogs (@_dogaddiction_)

Popular comments
Indeed
Tester Testerov
7 September, 13:42 GMT3
in the uk if you are living alone, and you are poor, people wishing you "good" are saying, "buy a dog". In Muslim culture they understand where is a place for a dog, i would add that I would rather to marry woman with hiv then to live In sickness and health, in joy and in sorrow with a dog.
99njea6hm1WW
8 September, 00:01 GMT1
