Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/european-commission-requests-penalties-on-poland-for-its-system-for-disciplining-judges-1088842156.html
European Commission Requests Penalties on Poland for Its System for Disciplining Judges
European Commission Requests Penalties on Poland for Its System for Disciplining Judges
MOSCOW, September 7 (Sputnik) - The European Commission is taking Poland to court to request financial sanctions for the Polish authorities' decision to set up... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T10:33+0000
2021-09-07T10:33+0000
poland
constitution
law
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082747626_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1f1cd419d988ef7c1d343295fbbd11.jpg
On July 15, the EU Court of Justice ruled that Poland’s judiciary system was inconsistent with the European law, as Poland refused to abolish its supreme court's disciplinary chamber. Poland insists that its national constitution is superior to the EU law.Earlier this year, Poland's top court decided that the country's constitution had primacy over the legislation of the European Union. Last year, Poland greenlighted new reforms preventing judges from referring certain legal issues to the European Court of Justice. Warsaw's move has been interpreted by some experts as an attempt to step away from the bloc.Poland became the full EU member in 2004.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082747626_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aacfa174bd297f4bc3f8ff009e000d8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, constitution, law, eu

European Commission Requests Penalties on Poland for Its System for Disciplining Judges

10:33 GMT 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERONEuropean Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend the EU Parliament plenary session in Brussels, Belgium April 26, 2021
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend the EU Parliament plenary session in Brussels, Belgium April 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
Subscribe
MOSCOW, September 7 (Sputnik) - The European Commission is taking Poland to court to request financial sanctions for the Polish authorities' decision to set up a special chamber for disciplining judges, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on 7 September.
On July 15, the EU Court of Justice ruled that Poland’s judiciary system was inconsistent with the European law, as Poland refused to abolish its supreme court's disciplinary chamber. Poland insists that its national constitution is superior to the EU law.
"Today the Commission takes #Poland to the EU Court. We are requesting financial penalties for non-respect of interim measures and asking for the full implementation of the judgment of 15 July. It is my duty, as Justice Commissioner, to ensure the independence of European judges," Reynders wrote on Twitter.
Earlier this year, Poland's top court decided that the country's constitution had primacy over the legislation of the European Union. Last year, Poland greenlighted new reforms preventing judges from referring certain legal issues to the European Court of Justice. Warsaw's move has been interpreted by some experts as an attempt to step away from the bloc.
Poland became the full EU member in 2004.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:34 GMTState Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About Helping Americans in Afghanistan, Reports Say
10:33 GMTEuropean Commission Requests Penalties on Poland for Its System for Disciplining Judges
10:11 GMTUK Cabinet Reportedly Agrees on Johnson's Social Care Reform Proposals
07:49 GMTSome Biden Officials Reportedly Relieved After Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Reinstated
07:19 GMTRussia's FSB Accuses Ukrainian Intelligence of Staging Crimean Gas Pipeline Blast
06:46 GMTScandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Rendered 'a Drop in the Ocean' by Green Switch
06:26 GMTJeff Bezos Reportedly Invests in Anti-Ageing Start-Up
05:56 GMTIslamabad Rejects Allegations of Pakistan's Control of Situation in Afghanistan
05:51 GMTSwedish Report Warns of Rising Extremism Due to Overseas Ties, Financing
05:27 GMT'This Programme Has Been a Disaster': Over 300 UK Soldiers Seek Medical Aid After Trials of New Tank
05:16 GMTDeportation Hearing for Ex-Nazi Oberlander Set for 7-10 September
04:24 GMTAl-Qaeda & Daesh-K Will Try to Use Afghan Refugee Flow to Make It to EU & US, Security Experts Say
03:50 GMTBiden: US 'Long Way Off' From Officially Recognising Taliban as New Afghan Government
02:52 GMTPresident of Human Rights Campaign Fired After Being Named in Cuomo Sexual Harassment Probe
02:38 GMTTaliban Say Ready to Announce Make-up of Afghanistan's New Government
02:26 GMT9/11 Victim's Son Urges 'Killer-in-Chief' Biden to Stay Away From Memorials on Looming Anniversary
02:17 GMTThe Little Rover That Could: Perseverance Successfully Stores Rock Sample Bound for Earth
02:00 GMTOne of Romania's Ruling Parties to Quit Government Over New National Programme
01:30 GMTNipah Virus Symptoms Found in 11 People in India's Kerala State - Health Minister
01:00 GMTOver 400 Militants Lay Down Arms in Syria's Daraa After Truce With Authorities - Source