Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted on Manchester United Training Pitch Ahead of Much Anticipated Second Debut
Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted on Manchester United Training Pitch Ahead of Much Anticipated Second Debut
Cristiano Ronaldo got a headstart on his second act for Manchester United. The forward was released from international duty early and made his debut at... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines once again. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was spotted on Manchester United’s training pitch ahead of their weekend showdown with Newcastle United. The 36-year-old forward was released early from international duty with Portugal to return to Manchester after a 12-year absence. Many of United’s key contributors are still absent on international duty, but Ronaldo was filmed jogging with former Spanish International player Juan Mata. The pair battled against each other for two seasons in La Liga, with Mata’s Valencia finishing third and Ronaldo and Real Madrid finishing second in both seasons.Before training, Ronaldo met with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being introduced to his new teammates. Solskjaer and Ronaldo were teammates at Old Trafford for four years. At that point, Solskjaer’s career was winding down, while Ronaldo was quickly becoming one of the best players in the world.
Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted on Manchester United Training Pitch Ahead of Much Anticipated Second Debut

21:59 GMT 07.09.2021
Cristiano Ronaldo got a headstart on his second act for Manchester United. The forward was released from international duty early and made his debut at United’s training ground. The 36-year-old met with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being introduced to his new teammates.
Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines once again. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was spotted on Manchester United’s training pitch ahead of their weekend showdown with Newcastle United. The 36-year-old forward was released early from international duty with Portugal to return to Manchester after a 12-year absence.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Man Utd Became 'Bad News' for Another Team Member, Media Says
Yesterday, 18:26 GMT
Many of United’s key contributors are still absent on international duty, but Ronaldo was filmed jogging with former Spanish International player Juan Mata. The pair battled against each other for two seasons in La Liga, with Mata’s Valencia finishing third and Ronaldo and Real Madrid finishing second in both seasons.
Before training, Ronaldo met with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being introduced to his new teammates. Solskjaer and Ronaldo were teammates at Old Trafford for four years. At that point, Solskjaer’s career was winding down, while Ronaldo was quickly becoming one of the best players in the world.
The manager is hoping that Ronaldo can reinvigorate the club for a second time after finishing second in the league last season. If Ronaldo’s training goes well, he figures to make his second debut for United either this weekend or at mid-week in the Champions League at Swiss side BSC Young Boys.
