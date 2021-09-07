Registration was successful!
International
Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law

Bon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
Bon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
Some people do not like drones hovering near their homes, so they try to scare them away. But there is no doubt that wild animals have even less tolerance for... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
This alligator in Florida named George is definitely not happy about a drone flying over his river. The predator apparently decided that enough is enough and destroyed the device, chomping on it like crazy. Maybe the gator thought it was just a stupid bird – but even for him, the drone must have been a bit crunchy.
Bon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone

16:30 GMT 07.09.2021
Footage shows George the alligator chomping on a drone in the Florida Everglades
 Footage shows George the alligator chomping on a drone in the Florida Everglades - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ Russiakini News
Some people do not like drones hovering near their homes, so they try to scare them away. But there is no doubt that wild animals have even less tolerance for such noisy things invading their privacy.
This alligator in Florida named George is definitely not happy about a drone flying over his river. The predator apparently decided that enough is enough and destroyed the device, chomping on it like crazy. Maybe the gator thought it was just a stupid bird – but even for him, the drone must have been a bit crunchy.
