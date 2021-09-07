Bon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone

This alligator in Florida named George is definitely not happy about a drone flying over his river. The predator apparently decided that enough is enough and destroyed the device, chomping on it like crazy. Maybe the gator thought it was just a stupid bird – but even for him, the drone must have been a bit crunchy.
Some people do not like drones hovering near their homes, so they try to scare them away. But there is no doubt that wild animals have even less tolerance for such noisy things invading their privacy.
