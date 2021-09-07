Registration was successful!
LIVE: Bolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally

Bolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally
Bolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally
Sputnik is live from Brasília, Brazil, as supporters of the country's president - Jair Bolsonaro - are gathering to support the politician in his clash with the judiciary over changes to the voting system.Bolsonaro earlier decided to suspend a request to impeach Luis Roberto Barroso, the head of the Superior Electoral Court.On 20 August, Bolsonaro sent a request to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after he opened several probes into the president's conduct. This attempt failed when Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco refused to initiate the dismissal process. The president also confirmed that he was planning to request the impeachment of Barroso.Bolsonaro has long been engaged in a clash with the judiciary over his stance on Brazil's electronic voting system that was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since. Ahead of the 2022 election, the president is advocating for a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically so that the count is "fairer", since paper ballots are more auditable, a claim that is fiercely opposed by Barroso. The Brazilian president has repeatedly said that electoral fraud in 2018 prevented him from winning the election without a runoff.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Bolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally

13:06 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 07.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Thales SchmidtJair Bolsonaro supporters rally in Rio de Janeiro.
Earlier in the day, media outlets reported some activists having clashed with police as they were trying to break through a blockade and force their way to the nation's Congress before major pro-government rallies.
Sputnik is live from Brasília, Brazil, as supporters of the country's president - Jair Bolsonaro - are gathering to support the politician in his clash with the judiciary over changes to the voting system.
Bolsonaro earlier decided to suspend a request to impeach Luis Roberto Barroso, the head of the Superior Electoral Court.

On 20 August, Bolsonaro sent a request to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after he opened several probes into the president's conduct. This attempt failed when Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco refused to initiate the dismissal process. The president also confirmed that he was planning to request the impeachment of Barroso.

Bolsonaro has long been engaged in a clash with the judiciary over his stance on Brazil's electronic voting system that was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since. Ahead of the 2022 election, the president is advocating for a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically so that the count is "fairer", since paper ballots are more auditable, a claim that is fiercely opposed by Barroso. The Brazilian president has repeatedly said that electoral fraud in 2018 prevented him from winning the election without a runoff.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
