Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/bojo-and-rishis-booze-shmooze-of-tory-backbenchers-at-1922-committee-social-1088846205.html
BoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social
BoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social
Britain's prime minister and his sidekick "Tonto" turned on the charm at a boozy bash for rebellious Tory MPs. 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T15:16+0000
2021-09-07T16:01+0000
boris johnson
british conservative party
parliament
tories
1922 committee
rishi sunak
tax
afghanistan
elderly care
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088845860_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b69aab32bee57ff177c229e0529aaa68.jpg
PM Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak turned up at Tuesday night's parliamentary social that was thrown by the 1922 Committee, a grouping of Conservative Party backbenchers — and both got up to speak.Political hacks tweeting from the bash said the normally-boisterous BoJo was tight-lipped about whether the foot-soldiers would follow him into battle over a 1.25 percent hike in National Insurance contributions — the UK's social security tax — to pay for promised reforms to the elderly care system that currently sees many pensioners forced to spend their children's inheritance on nursing home fees.Johnson cracked a joke about a video that surfaced recently of Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove disco dancing after the easing of COVID-19 rules. Sunak warned of a ""tough autumn" as the government rolls out more policies unpopular with their voter base. But he called for the Tory "team" to close ranks despite their disagreements.Sunak also pledged loyalty to his boss Boris — even though there have not even been rumours of a leadership challenge through the 1922 Committee's mechanisms.The latest YouGov poll gives the Tories a slim four-point lead over Sir Keir Starmer's Labour — albeit in the wake of the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan and with the coronavirus pandemic still affecting daily life.
https://sputniknews.com/20210907/my-govt-wont-duck-tough-decisions-pm-johnson-may-raise-national-insurance-tax-to-shore-up-nhs-1088847029.html
afghanistan
united kingdom
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088845860_85:0:2814:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4d37b24d3eb07989089e6ea2c572d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, british conservative party, parliament, tories, 1922 committee, rishi sunak, tax, afghanistan, elderly care, coronavirus, covid-19, united kingdom, britain, uk

BoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social

15:16 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 07.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLORBritain's PM Johnson addresses lawmakers about Afghanistan
Britain's PM Johnson addresses lawmakers about Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Britain's prime minister and his sidekick "Tonto" turned on the charm at a boozy bash for rebellious Tory MPs.
PM Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak turned up at Tuesday night's parliamentary social that was thrown by the 1922 Committee, a grouping of Conservative Party backbenchers — and both got up to speak.
Political hacks tweeting from the bash said the normally-boisterous BoJo was tight-lipped about whether the foot-soldiers would follow him into battle over a 1.25 percent hike in National Insurance contributions — the UK's social security tax — to pay for promised reforms to the elderly care system that currently sees many pensioners forced to spend their children's inheritance on nursing home fees.
Johnson cracked a joke about a video that surfaced recently of Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove disco dancing after the easing of COVID-19 rules.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, ahead of addressing lawmakers about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, in London, Britain, September 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
'My Gov't Won't Duck Tough Decisions': PM Johnson May Raise National Insurance Tax to Shore Up NHS
12:13 GMT
Sunak warned of a ""tough autumn" as the government rolls out more policies unpopular with their voter base. But he called for the Tory "team" to close ranks despite their disagreements.
Sunak also pledged loyalty to his boss Boris — even though there have not even been rumours of a leadership challenge through the 1922 Committee's mechanisms.
The latest YouGov poll gives the Tories a slim four-point lead over Sir Keir Starmer's Labour — albeit in the wake of the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan and with the coronavirus pandemic still affecting daily life.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:30 GMTBon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
16:28 GMTBiden Authorises $47Mln in Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces - White House
16:26 GMTTexas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law
16:18 GMTSchoolboy Left Speechless After Discovering ‘Hole to the Centre of the Earth’ on Google Maps
16:17 GMTUS Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan, Think Tank States
16:00 GMTReports Accuse Taliban of Desecrating Ahmad Shah Massoud Mausoleum in Panjshir
15:58 GMTUS in No Rush to Recognise New Taliban Government, White House Says
15:46 GMTMonica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal
15:37 GMTSputnikPro Launches Experimental Lectures in Russian Universities
15:16 GMTBoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social
14:55 GMTUgandan MPs Charged With Machete Murders But Opposition Claim It is ‘Political Persecution’
14:51 GMTIndyref2: Scottish Government Confirms Plans for Second Referendum In 2023
14:40 GMTTaliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government
14:36 GMTDefence in MH17 Case Failed to Query Late Expert Who Had Info on Buk Missile System
14:29 GMTEl Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Currency
14:22 GMTSwiss Rothschild Bank Loses Its Second-in-Command Amid Strategy, Team Reshuffle
14:15 GMTWhat Does the Duck Say? Study Shows Australian 'Talking' Ducks Can Imitate Speech
14:08 GMT'This is Their Real Face': Taliban Scolds US for Destroying CIA Base Outside Kabul
14:04 GMTItsy-Bitsy Spider Wants to Shag: Brits Warned of Invasion of 'Sex-Crazed' Arachnids, Report Says
14:03 GMTUK Reportedly Threatens to Halt Funding to France Over Poor Efforts at Stopping Migrants