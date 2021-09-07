https://sputniknews.com/20210907/bojo-and-rishis-booze-shmooze-of-tory-backbenchers-at-1922-committee-social-1088846205.html
BoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social
Britain's prime minister and his sidekick "Tonto" turned on the charm at a boozy bash for rebellious Tory MPs. 07.09.2021
PM Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak turned up at Tuesday night's parliamentary social that was thrown by the 1922 Committee, a grouping of Conservative Party backbenchers — and both got up to speak.Political hacks tweeting from the bash said the normally-boisterous BoJo was tight-lipped about whether the foot-soldiers would follow him into battle over a 1.25 percent hike in National Insurance contributions — the UK's social security tax — to pay for promised reforms to the elderly care system that currently sees many pensioners forced to spend their children's inheritance on nursing home fees.Johnson cracked a joke about a video that surfaced recently of Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove disco dancing after the easing of COVID-19 rules. Sunak warned of a ""tough autumn" as the government rolls out more policies unpopular with their voter base. But he called for the Tory "team" to close ranks despite their disagreements.Sunak also pledged loyalty to his boss Boris — even though there have not even been rumours of a leadership challenge through the 1922 Committee's mechanisms.The latest YouGov poll gives the Tories a slim four-point lead over Sir Keir Starmer's Labour — albeit in the wake of the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan and with the coronavirus pandemic still affecting daily life.
BoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social
15:16 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 07.09.2021)
Britain's prime minister and his sidekick "Tonto" turned on the charm at a boozy bash for rebellious Tory MPs.
PM Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak turned up at Tuesday night's parliamentary social that was thrown by the 1922 Committee, a grouping of Conservative Party backbenchers — and both got up to speak.
Political hacks tweeting from the bash said the normally-boisterous BoJo was tight-lipped about whether the foot-soldiers would follow him into battle over a 1.25 percent hike in National Insurance contributions
— the UK's social security tax — to pay for promised reforms to the elderly care system that currently sees many pensioners forced to spend their children's inheritance on nursing home fees.
Johnson cracked a joke about a video that surfaced recently of Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove disco dancing
after the easing of COVID-19 rules.
Sunak warned of a ""tough autumn" as the government rolls out more policies unpopular with their voter base. But he called for the Tory "team" to close ranks despite their disagreements.
Sunak also pledged loyalty to his boss Boris — even though there have not even been rumours of a leadership challenge through the 1922 Committee's mechanisms.
The latest YouGov poll gives the Tories a slim four-point lead over Sir Keir Starmer's Labour — albeit in the wake of the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan
and with the coronavirus pandemic still affecting daily life.