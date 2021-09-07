Registration was successful!
Biden Says China Has 'Real Problem' With Taliban
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said China will have issues dealing with the Taliban* following the complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan...
Biden said he expects neighboring countries like China, Pakistan, Russia, and Iran to work out arrangements with the Taliban.Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has not made any decisions recognizing the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan.On Tuesday, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
Biden Says China Has 'Real Problem' With Taliban

23:43 GMT 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters upon his return to the White House in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters upon his return to the White House in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said China will have issues dealing with the Taliban* following the complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a White House press pool report
Biden said he expects neighboring countries like China, Pakistan, Russia, and Iran to work out arrangements with the Taliban.
"China has a real problem with the Taliban," the US president said on Tuesday when asked if China will fund the Taliban.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has not made any decisions recognizing the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
