Biden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year
Biden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress that he has extended for another year the 2018 national emergency that was declared in... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
The president also said that the widespread use of digital devices and internet-based communications has created significant vulnerabilities to the threat of foreign interference in US elections.However, there has been no evidence of a foreign country ever-changing the outcome of a US election, Biden added.
joe biden, us, national emergency, democrats, foreign interference

Biden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year

21:51 GMT 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews after touring parts of New Jersey and New York impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., September 7, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews after touring parts of New Jersey and New York impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., September 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress that he has extended for another year the 2018 national emergency that was declared in relation to the threat of foreign interference in US elections.
The president also said that the widespread use of digital devices and internet-based communications has created significant vulnerabilities to the threat of foreign interference in US elections.
"I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13848 with respect to the threat of foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in United States elections," Biden said on Tuesday.
However, there has been no evidence of a foreign country ever-changing the outcome of a US election, Biden added.
