Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/beginners-luck-danish-rookie-treasure-hunter-makes-most-beautiful-discovery-in-countrys-history-1088860676.html
Beginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History
Beginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History
Archaeologists from across the country are now working at the site where the treasures were initially discovered. It has been suggested that the gold was... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T19:57+0000
2021-09-07T19:57+0000
gold
denmark
treasure
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105452/85/1054528529_0:103:1920:1183_1920x0_80_0_0_bde9d71e1d1dff6d9f8e9a1ed4743fd1.jpg
Next time someone attempts to talk you out of trying new things tell them about Ole Ginnerup Schytz, a Danish rookie treasure hunter whose recent discovery has been dubbed by museums as "the largest, richest and most beautiful” in the country’s history. Schytz unearthed 22 gold pieces, which researchers say could shed light on the life of pre-Vikings peoples in Denmark.Schytz acknowledges that he discovered the treasure by “pure luck”. He bought a metal detector and headed to the house of his former schoolmate in the city of Jelling, where he wandered for a few hours. Then came a beep and a few minutes later Schytz’s was holding a metallic object, which, he says, at the time did not look like treasure to him. He then dug deeper and his pupils dilated as he discovered gold medallions. Archaeologists say the find, which weighs around one kilogram, was likely buried in the 6th century. Researchers note that the artifacts show how Norse mythology developed after inhabitants became inspired by Roman jewelry. "The Scandinavians have always been good at getting ideas from what they saw in foreign countries, and then turning it into something that suits them", said National Museum expert Peter Vang Petersen.The National Museum noted that many important archaeological finds in recent decades have been made by amateur archaeologists or treasure hunters. The gold pieces will be exhibited at an upcoming Viking exhibition in Denmark, which will open on 3 February 2022.
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105452/85/1054528529_104:0:1817:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_4692ef7a879a5889b45caf0762cdcbbd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gold, denmark, treasure

Beginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History

19:57 GMT 07.09.2021
CC0 / / Archaeologist tools
Archaeologist tools - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Archaeologists from across the country are now working at the site where the treasures were initially discovered. It has been suggested that the gold was buried because the inhabitants sought to appease their gods or possibly as a way to reject the old rulers.
Next time someone attempts to talk you out of trying new things tell them about Ole Ginnerup Schytz, a Danish rookie treasure hunter whose recent discovery has been dubbed by museums as "the largest, richest and most beautiful” in the country’s history. Schytz unearthed 22 gold pieces, which researchers say could shed light on the life of pre-Vikings peoples in Denmark.
Schytz acknowledges that he discovered the treasure by “pure luck”. He bought a metal detector and headed to the house of his former schoolmate in the city of Jelling, where he wandered for a few hours. Then came a beep and a few minutes later Schytz’s was holding a metallic object, which, he says, at the time did not look like treasure to him.

"It was full of smashes and mud. I had no idea about it, so the only thing I could think of was that it looked like the lid on a can of sour herring", the treasure hunter told local channel TV2.

He then dug deeper and his pupils dilated as he discovered gold medallions.

"Denmark is 43,000 square kilometers, and then I happen to choose to put the detector exactly where this find was", he said.

Archaeologists say the find, which weighs around one kilogram, was likely buried in the 6th century. Researchers note that the artifacts show how Norse mythology developed after inhabitants became inspired by Roman jewelry.
"The Scandinavians have always been good at getting ideas from what they saw in foreign countries, and then turning it into something that suits them", said National Museum expert Peter Vang Petersen.
The National Museum noted that many important archaeological finds in recent decades have been made by amateur archaeologists or treasure hunters. The gold pieces will be exhibited at an upcoming Viking exhibition in Denmark, which will open on 3 February 2022.
200200
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:19 GMTSome 416,000 People Remain Without Power in US State of Louisiana After Hurricane Ida
19:57 GMTBeginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History
19:50 GMTScientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
19:39 GMTLack of Critical Technology Restricts India’s Anti-Satellite Capabilities, Admits IAF Vice Chief
19:38 GMTCairn Energy Agrees to Drop Cases Against India in Exchange for $1 Billion
19:38 GMTPolice in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
19:35 GMTUS-Funded American Company Reportedly Researched Coronaviruses in Chinese Wuhan Lab Since 2014
19:18 GMT'Get a Job': GOP Senator Ted Cruz Gives His Recipe for Life After US Unemployment Benefits Expire
19:15 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike: Price of a Pint a Week to Inherit Mum and Dad's House?
18:59 GMTChinese Think Tank Accuses US Air Force of Trolling Country’s Military During Reconnaissance Flight
18:56 GMTCanada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing in Private
18:51 GMTWhat Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?
18:26 GMTBitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 Following El Salvador's Adoption
18:06 GMTPromises, Promises: Tories Pause Pensions Triple Lock to Dodge 8% Rise Next Year
17:20 GMTUS Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages
17:19 GMTBack to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms
16:59 GMTTaliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be in Force in Afghanistan
16:30 GMTBon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
16:28 GMTBiden Authorises $47Mln in Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces - White House
16:26 GMTTexas Governor Abbott Signs Republican-Backed Voting Restrictions Bill Into Law