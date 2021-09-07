Registration was successful!
LIVE: Bolsonaro Supporters Gather for Independence Day Rally

A veterinary doctor, aged 26, was raped and brutally murdered by being burned alive by four men on the outskirts of Hyderabad city in 2019. The horrific... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
B-Town Stars Salman Khan, Akshay, Others Face Legal Trouble for Revealing Rape Victim's Identity

12:39 GMT 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Sujit Jaiswal Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar looks on as he attends Mumbai's police launch of Segways, a two-wheeled, self-balancing personal transporter, to patrol Worli Sea Face in Mumbai on January 2, 2021
Sangeeta Yadav
A veterinary doctor, aged 26, was raped and brutally murdered by being burned alive by four men on the outskirts of Hyderabad city in 2019. The horrific incident shook Indians, prompting several celebs and netizens to express outrage while offering condolences to the woman’s family on social media.
Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati has filed a criminal complaint and petition in court against 38 celebrities from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, accusing them of revealing a Hyderabad rape victim’s identity.
Right after the incident, which took place in 2019, several celebrities, while offering condolences on social media to the family of the rape victim, reportedly revealed her name.
Gulati, who took note of their reactions, has now taken the legal route, alleging that these celebrities did not act as responsible citizens over the incident.
He took to social media and posted the list of celebrities who have been named in the case, and sought an immediate arrest and strict action against them.
Some of the big stars from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry include the actors Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish, and Charmme Kaur, among others.
As per Indian laws, revealing the name of the rape victim in both online and offline media or any public platform is strictly prohibited.
