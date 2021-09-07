https://sputniknews.com/20210907/anniversary-of-1965-war-pakistan-pm-slams-india-for-refusing-a-peaceful-co-existence-1083807487.html

Anniversary of 1965 War: Pakistan PM Slams India for Refusing a Peaceful Co-Existence

Anniversary of 1965 War: Pakistan PM Slams India for Refusing a Peaceful Co-Existence

Islamabad says it will not resume its peace process with New Delhi until Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government walks back its decision to abrogate the... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-07T00:00+0000

2021-09-07T00:00+0000

2021-09-07T09:59+0000

india

world

news

pakistan

india

afghanistan

imran khan

kashmir

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320150_0:174:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_0f30b8f6654ed33ee883f792f9f2f268.jpg

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accused India of being “against the idea of peaceful co-existence” since the founding of the Islamic democracy in 1947, and blamed his southern neighbor of “imposing” one war after another on Islamabad.The statement was made to commemorate the 1965 India-Pakistan War, a conflict in which Islamabad believes it got the better of India.The 1948 India-Pakistan War occurred after Islamabad-backed Islamist militias and army regulars invaded the predominantly Muslim state of Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of its then-Hindu king acceding to India after the subcontinent's independence from Great Britain in 1947. By the time Delhi mounted a counter-offensive, Pakistan-backed forces had overrun large parts of Kashmir. Since then, parts of Jammu and Kashmir are separately administered by both New Delhi and Islamabad.The 1971 Bangladesh War of Liberation saw Delhi stepping in to militarily help erstwhile East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh), after a bloody crackdown by Islamabad on Bengali-speaking Muslims in the region led to a mass exodus of refugees into India's eastern states. Ultimately, the Indian military intervention led to a bifurcation of Pakistan and the creation of a separate nation, Bangladesh, which was under Pakistan's control from 1947 until 1971.“The international community acknowledges that the only way to peace in the region is to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” Khan said, calling on the UN to hold India “accountable” for the latter's policies in the region.India has repeatedly rejected what it characterizes as Pakistan’s interference in Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing the instability as an “internal matter”.The Pakistan prime minister used the occasion to again target India for attempting to create “instability” in the country through Afghanistan during the administration of fugitive president Ashraf Ghani.In November 2020, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that Indian agencies were targeting infrastructure projects under the control of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship initiative of the Beijing-funded 'One Belt One Road' trade route. Who ‘Won’ the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War?Both India and Pakistan claim that they emerged victorious in a war that, according to neutral reports, some 7,500 people were killed.Per historical accounts reported by Indian news website The Quint, Pakistani forces tried to push nearly 30,000 soldiers and other militants into the erstwhile Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir (India withdrew its statehood in 2019) as part of 'Operation Gibraltar', an act Pakistani generals at the time admitted was meant to trigger a popular anti-India uprising in the Kashmir region. The assault failed to produce the desired results, according to General Muhammad Musa Khan, the head of the Pakistani Army at the time.In another invasion against India days after Operation Gibraltar, Pakistani forces attacked the city of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. In retaliation for Pakistan’s second attack, India’s then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ordered Indian troops to cross into Pakistan, with Indian forces reaching the doorstep of Lahore, according to a BBC report dated 6 September 1965.The war was resolved with the signing of the Tashkent Declaration on 10 January 1966. The Moscow-brokered treaty, signed in Uzbekistan’s capital city, saw both governments agree to give up on each other’s territories occupied during the war.*The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states.

Ahson Bankrupt Pakistan is up shit creek.....sooner or later they’s looking at either reabsorption into India or becoming a non entity like Bangladesh......the country is a failed UK experiment. Just like a dozen other examples. No future! 0

1

india

afghanistan

kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, world, news, pakistan, india, afghanistan, imran khan, kashmir