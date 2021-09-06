Registration was successful!
Visuals of Big Meteor Fireball Lighting Up the Night Sky in France Goes Viral
Visuals of Big Meteor Fireball Lighting Up the Night Sky in France Goes Viral
The recent meteor fireball blazing the night sky in several parts of France and the UK has sparked new research by astronomers and meteorite scientists.
People across the UK and France spotted a big meteor fireball lighting up the night sky on Sunday.The magnificent view was captured by the people in videos and photos, and is doing the rounds on the internet: one can see a bright light suddenly piercing the darkness of the night until it disappears on the other end of the sky.A Twitter user Nicolas Arzur shared a video captured on the webcam of the port at the Arzal dam in France, whereas some witnesses mentioned experiencing an explosion nearby.Astronomer Will Gater reposted the video urging the others who have captured the meteor fireball video to share it via UK Meteor Network. "Such imagery can be invaluable to meteorite researchers &amp; teams," he tweeted.
Visuals of Big Meteor Fireball Lighting Up the Night Sky in France Goes Viral

The recent meteor fireball blazing the night sky in several parts of France and the UK has sparked new research by astronomers and meteorite scientists.
People across the UK and France spotted a big meteor fireball lighting up the night sky on Sunday.
The magnificent view was captured by the people in videos and photos, and is doing the rounds on the internet: one can see a bright light suddenly piercing the darkness of the night until it disappears on the other end of the sky.
A Twitter user Nicolas Arzur shared a video captured on the webcam of the port at the Arzal dam in France, whereas some witnesses mentioned experiencing an explosion nearby.
Astronomer Will Gater reposted the video urging the others who have captured the meteor fireball video to share it via UK Meteor Network. “Such imagery can be invaluable to meteorite researchers & teams,” he tweeted.
© 2021 Sputnik.
