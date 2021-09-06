Registration was successful!
Verdicts in MH17 Crash Case to Be Announced by End of 2022, Judge Rules
Verdicts in MH17 Crash Case to Be Announced by End of 2022, Judge Rules
"We plan to finish considering the case in June 2022. In legal proceedings, decisions are usually announced two weeks later. However, it is impossible in case of lengthy proceedings like this one. So, the trial will not be completed in June 2022. It is impossible to forecast how much time we will need to hand down the verdicts. So, the court is considering three dates when this could be done: 22 September, if the court does not manage to do it on this date, then on 17 November and  15 December 2022 is our third option," Steenhuis said at the hearings.Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on 17 July, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.All 298 people on board died. The trial of four suspects — Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko — began in March 2020 in the Netherlands.
and even after December 15, 2022, the experts of the netherlands will continue to be silent, because the evidence is obvious that it is indeed the hordes of the banderastan, accompanied by the NATO services, which shot down the Malaysian mh17 *** the plot was to shoot down a civilian plane, just to accuse russia *** since 2014, russia counts even more geostrategically, and in credibility *** thus the big mafia and its NATO gauliter can no longer tell anything, as before when they imposed a silence on their embezzlement which they imputed with the greatest vigor to China and Russia, demanding explanations *** while losing geostrategic ground, the big NATO mafia is much more easily unmasked
The Dutch Judicial system is the most corrupt in the West, if not in the World, it is run by Paedo-Criminals, in order to protect and cover up for the elite who are the biggest Paedo-criminals like the Prime-Minister Mark Rutte himself, his health Minister Jaap van Dissel who’s just jailed some of his victims for spilling the beans for having repeatedly raped them when they were kids, not to mention ex Queen Beatrix Attorney “Paedo Grandmaster Joris Demmink”, therefore don’t expect any justice coming out of this court, it will be yet another WHITE WASh, THIS IS THE “Kleine land met de grootste momd”; (The samll country with the biggest mouth) for you.
Verdicts in MH17 Crash Case to Be Announced by End of 2022, Judge Rules

08:48 GMT 06.09.2021
SCHIPOL, the Netherlands (Sputnik) - Verdicts in the case of the MH17 airplane crash in Ukraine's east may be handed down on 22 September, 17 November or 15 December, 2022, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Monday.
"We plan to finish considering the case in June 2022. In legal proceedings, decisions are usually announced two weeks later. However, it is impossible in case of lengthy proceedings like this one. So, the trial will not be completed in June 2022. It is impossible to forecast how much time we will need to hand down the verdicts. So, the court is considering three dates when this could be done: 22 September, if the court does not manage to do it on this date, then on 17 November and  15 December 2022 is our third option," Steenhuis said at the hearings.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on 17 July, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.
All 298 people on board died. The trial of four suspects — Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko — began in March 2020 in the Netherlands.
and even after December 15, 2022, the experts of the netherlands will continue to be silent, because the evidence is obvious that it is indeed the hordes of the banderastan, accompanied by the NATO services, which shot down the Malaysian mh17 *** the plot was to shoot down a civilian plane, just to accuse russia *** since 2014, russia counts even more geostrategically, and in credibility *** thus the big mafia and its NATO gauliter can no longer tell anything, as before when they imposed a silence on their embezzlement which they imputed with the greatest vigor to China and Russia, demanding explanations *** while losing geostrategic ground, the big NATO mafia is much more easily unmasked
The Dutch Judicial system is the most corrupt in the West, if not in the World, it is run by Paedo-Criminals, in order to protect and cover up for the elite who are the biggest Paedo-criminals like the Prime-Minister Mark Rutte himself, his health Minister Jaap van Dissel who’s just jailed some of his victims for spilling the beans for having repeatedly raped them when they were kids, not to mention ex Queen Beatrix Attorney “Paedo Grandmaster Joris Demmink”, therefore don’t expect any justice coming out of this court, it will be yet another WHITE WASh, THIS IS THE “Kleine land met de grootste momd”; (The samll country with the biggest mouth) for you.
