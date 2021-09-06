https://sputniknews.com/20210906/us-court-docs-reveal-authorities-had-multiple-chances-to-stop-daesh-beatles-members-1083803680.html

US Court Docs Reveal Authorities Had Multiple Chances to Stop Daesh 'Beatles' Members

Court papers filed by prosecutors in New York disclose that the terrorist organization had repeated encounters with police before arriving in Syria, with at least 14 opportunities to stop four Daesh* jihadists from murdering Western hostages, The Sunday Times reported.According to the report, before joining the Daesh ranks in Syria, Kotey and Elsheikh, who are expected to stand trial in the US, were involved in drug selling and other "street-level criminal activity." Kotey was also stopped at St. Pancras Eurostar terminal in London when he was reportedly discovered in possession of a weapon and a ticket from Barcelona to Turkey.At one time, Emwazi, who would later behead US journalists Foley and Steven Sotloff in Syria, was denied boarding at Heathrow Airport.Emwazi had reportedly been on MI5's radar for years and had been jailed at the request of the UK government in 2009 after traveling to East Africa, where he was believed to be seeking terrorist training. Emwazi was also said to have been involved with a West London offshoot of the al-Qaeda-inspired Al Shabaab* terror group in East Africa as early as 2007.Also according to the newspaper, Kotey and Elsheikh were known to have participated in and been arrested during a protest outside the US embassy in London in 2011 in support of the 9/11 attacks, and the following year, they moved to Syria with Emwazi for what Kotey had described before the court as engagement "in the military fight against the Syrian army forces of President Bashar Assad."On Thursday, Kotey, 37, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges in a Virginia court, including four counts of hostage-taking that resulted in death. In a statement before the court he reportedly agreed to fully cooperate with authorities.Moreover, Kotey confirmed his role in the kidnapping of captives and claimed that after that, he worked in the terror group's recruitment division, as a sharpshooter, and in the "English media department." But the terrorist will not be forced to testify in court against co-defendant Elsheikh, according to the Times.On March 4 of the following year, Kotey would be sentenced, and while there were no fresh reports on the status of Elsheikh, he is expected to be trialed in January.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

TruePatriot Then why didn't they and will those that could have but didn't, be prosecuted as accessories to murder? 2

