Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/us-condemns-houthi-missile-attack-that-injured-children-in-saudi-arabia---blinken-1083803638.html
US Condemns Houthi Missile Attack That Injured Children in Saudi Arabia - Blinken
US Condemns Houthi Missile Attack That Injured Children in Saudi Arabia - Blinken
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States condemns the recent cross-border attacks carried out by the Houthis in Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich Eastern Region, US... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T02:58+0000
2021-09-06T02:59+0000
middle east
world
news
us
houthi
attack
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083797400_0:184:949:720_1920x0_80_0_0_cb11085e5642a25ae34dcb8b2bc1e0e0.jpg
He urged the Houthis to stop cross-border attacks, as well as attacks inside of Yemen, and strive to find a peaceful diplomatic solution to end the conflict.Houthis have claimed responsibility for firing armed drones and rockets at several sites of the Saudi Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. According to Saudi Arabia’s ministry of defense, at least two children were injured by the resulting shrapnel.Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory. The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
But not once have they condemned the Saudis indiscriminate bombing/killing of Yemenis!
11
The Houthi should just say what the Americans say when they kill innocent children. "The operation was successful, taking out terrorist infrastructure. We have no information confirming any civilian casualties. We will investigate ourselves."
5
6
us
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083797400_0:152:949:748_1920x0_80_0_0_f8ee4d84e156e4f29d45cb6674f824c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, world, news, us, houthi, attack, saudi arabia

US Condemns Houthi Missile Attack That Injured Children in Saudi Arabia - Blinken

02:58 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 02:59 GMT 06.09.2021)
© Photo : Twitter / @AuroraIntelA photo of smoke after the explosion of an unidentified projectile near Dammam, Saudi Arabia on September 4, 2021
A photo of smoke after the explosion of an unidentified projectile near Dammam, Saudi Arabia on September 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @AuroraIntel
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States condemns the recent cross-border attacks carried out by the Houthis in Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich Eastern Region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
"The United States condemns the latest Houthi missile attack against Saudi Arabia that struck the Eastern Province on September 4, injuring two children and damaging several homes. ...These attacks threaten the lives of the Kingdom’s residents, including more than 70,000 U.S. citizens," Blinken said in a Sunday statement.
He urged the Houthis to stop cross-border attacks, as well as attacks inside of Yemen, and strive to find a peaceful diplomatic solution to end the conflict.
Houthis have claimed responsibility for firing armed drones and rockets at several sites of the Saudi Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. According to Saudi Arabia’s ministry of defense, at least two children were injured by the resulting shrapnel.
The ministry said that its air forces intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and three bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthis towards the Eastern Province, as well as the provinces of Jizan and Najran.
Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory. The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
000000
Popular comments
But not once have they condemned the Saudis indiscriminate bombing/killing of Yemenis!
What, me worry
6 September, 06:06 GMT11
200000
The Houthi should just say what the Americans say when they kill innocent children. "The operation was successful, taking out terrorist infrastructure. We have no information confirming any civilian casualties. We will investigate ourselves."
rrandomsputnikuser
6 September, 07:34 GMT5
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic