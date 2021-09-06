Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/uk-government-condemns-guinea-coup-demands-release-of-president-conde-1083810383.html
UK Government Condemns Guinea Coup, Demands Release of President Conde
UK Government Condemns Guinea Coup, Demands Release of President Conde
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK government on Monday condemned the military coup against the president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and called for his immediate release... 06.09.2021
world
news
guinea
coup
uk
“We call for the immediate release of the President and for all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue to ease tensions, and to prevent any further violence and to uphold democratic principles, including the rule of law. We, alongside the international community, continue to monitor events closely,” the UK minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said in a statement.The foreign ministry official added that the coup had been also condemned by the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the United Nations, and the European Union, among other countries and organisations.On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the army's Special Forces Group, stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Later on, Doumbouya declared the country's parliament dissolved and constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.
By the UK complaining with such a statement, it legitimizes the coup.
world, news, guinea, coup, uk

UK Government Condemns Guinea Coup, Demands Release of President Conde

18:26 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 07.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / CELLOU BINANIPeople hold up the Guinea national flag during celebrations as the Guinean Special Forces arrive at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.
People hold up the Guinea national flag during celebrations as the Guinean Special Forces arrive at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CELLOU BINANI
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK government on Monday condemned the military coup against the president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and called for his immediate release and for all parties to engage in peaceful negotiations.
“We call for the immediate release of the President and for all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue to ease tensions, and to prevent any further violence and to uphold democratic principles, including the rule of law. We, alongside the international community, continue to monitor events closely,” the UK minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said in a statement.
This picture taken on 23 November 2019 shows rolls of aluminium at a factory in Zouping in China's eastern Shandong province - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
Aluminum Prices Skyrocket on News of Guinea Coup
6 September, 12:10 GMT
The foreign ministry official added that the coup had been also condemned by the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the United Nations, and the European Union, among other countries and organisations.
On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the army's Special Forces Group, stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Later on, Doumbouya declared the country's parliament dissolved and constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.
Popular comments
By the UK complaining with such a statement, it legitimizes the coup.
TruePatriot
7 September, 00:16 GMT2
