International

Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Spokesman Says War in Afghanistan is Over as Group Claims to Control Panjshir
Taliban Spokesman Says War in Afghanistan is Over as Group Claims to Control Panjshir
Earlier on Monday, Taliban* spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the group had captured the Afghan province of Panjshir, a resistance stronghold.
situation in afghanistan
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the composition of the new government can be expected in the next few days.The Taliban spokesman assured that no civilians were injured in clashes in Panjshir.Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed that several countries, including Turkey, China and Russia, had been invited to a ceremony where the composition of the new Afghan government would  be announced.The Taliban movement intends to invite ex-Afghan military to join the security departments in the new government, the Taliban spokesman said.Earlier on Monday, Mujahid said that Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces, has completely come under the control of the Taliban. Local resistance forces, led by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the head of the Northern Alliance who was killed by terrorists, denied this claims.This is the second statement made by the Taliban about the end of the war in Afghanistan. The first time they did so was on 16 August, a day after the capture of Kabul.On the night of 31 August, the US military left Kabul airport, ending the near-20-year American military presence in the country. In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the Western-backed government.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
You could see the photo of Massoud at the main entrance of the capital of this district, at the moment where the Taliban are erecting the Taliban flag. The rebolts most possible will use guerrilla tactics hiding in the mountains. Without food and ammunition very small chance to represent any menace to the Taliban.
Ahson, No he didn't. He was there illegally and got kicked out.
asia & pacific, world, news, afghanistan, war, taliban

Taliban Spokesman Says War in Afghanistan is Over as Group Claims to Control Panjshir

07:05 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 15:01 GMT 07.09.2021)
Taliban members pat down workers leaving the military airfield in Kabul, Afghanistan, 5 September 2021
Taliban members pat down workers leaving the military airfield in Kabul, Afghanistan, 5 September 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
Earlier on Monday, Taliban* spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the group had captured the Afghan province of Panjshir, a resistance stronghold.
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the composition of the new government can be expected in the next few days.
"Last night and this morning, Panjshir was completely under control. Thus, the war in Afghanistan is over. There is no longer any excuse for it. It's time to rebuild our country," Zabiullah Mujahid said at a press conference.
The Taliban spokesman assured that no civilians were injured in clashes in Panjshir.
"A new government will be announced in the next few days," Mujahid added.
Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed that several countries, including Turkey, China and Russia, had been invited to a ceremony where the composition of the new Afghan government would  be announced.
"Invitations have been sent to several countries to attend the declaration ceremony of the new government," Mujahid said, as quoted by the Shamshad News broadcaster.
The Taliban movement intends to invite ex-Afghan military to join the security departments in the new government, the Taliban spokesman said.
"The Afghan forces, which have been trained for the past 20 years, will be invited [to serve in] security departments," Mujahid said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.
Earlier on Monday, Mujahid said that Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces, has completely come under the control of the Taliban. Local resistance forces, led by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the head of the Northern Alliance who was killed by terrorists, denied this claims.
This is the second statement made by the Taliban about the end of the war in Afghanistan. The first time they did so was on 16 August, a day after the capture of Kabul.
On the night of 31 August, the US military left Kabul airport, ending the near-20-year American military presence in the country. In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the Western-backed government.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
You could see the photo of Massoud at the main entrance of the capital of this district, at the moment where the Taliban are erecting the Taliban flag. The rebolts most possible will use guerrilla tactics hiding in the mountains. Without food and ammunition very small chance to represent any menace to the Taliban.
landauroj
6 September, 11:48 GMT
Ahson, No he didn't. He was there illegally and got kicked out.
ThomasT
6 September, 14:05 GMT
