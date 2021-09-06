https://sputniknews.com/20210906/taliban-spokesman-says-war-in-afghanistan-is-over-as-group-claimed-it-controls-panjshir-1083804733.html

Taliban Spokesman Says War in Afghanistan is Over as Group Claims to Control Panjshir

Taliban Spokesman Says War in Afghanistan is Over as Group Claims to Control Panjshir

Earlier on Monday, Taliban* spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the group had captured the Afghan province of Panjshir, a resistance stronghold. 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the composition of the new government can be expected in the next few days.The Taliban spokesman assured that no civilians were injured in clashes in Panjshir.Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed that several countries, including Turkey, China and Russia, had been invited to a ceremony where the composition of the new Afghan government would be announced.The Taliban movement intends to invite ex-Afghan military to join the security departments in the new government, the Taliban spokesman said.Earlier on Monday, Mujahid said that Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces, has completely come under the control of the Taliban. Local resistance forces, led by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the head of the Northern Alliance who was killed by terrorists, denied this claims.This is the second statement made by the Taliban about the end of the war in Afghanistan. The first time they did so was on 16 August, a day after the capture of Kabul.On the night of 31 August, the US military left Kabul airport, ending the near-20-year American military presence in the country. In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the Western-backed government.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

