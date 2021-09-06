Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/sweden-reclaims-its-daesh-women-and-children-deported-from-syria-1083805542.html
Sweden Reclaims Its Daesh Women and Children Deported From Syria
Sweden Reclaims Its Daesh Women and Children Deported From Syria
Both local prison camp authorities and Swedish officials emphasised the near-impossibility to prosecute Daesh* women due to a lack of evidence or legal basis. 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T08:33+0000
2021-09-06T08:33+0000
europe
world
news
middle east
sweden
scandinavia
daesh
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103441/72/1034417220_0:173:3501:2142_1920x0_80_0_0_51f7971e4cb9cba95e272eaad6c985b6.jpg
Three Swedish Daesh women together with six of their children will be deported from the al-Hol camp in northern Syria, according to national Swedish broadcaster SVT.They constitute the first batch of Swedish women to be expelled from the Kurdish-run camp. A delegation from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on site in Syria to receive the women.The expulsions are expected to take place in small groups. A total of 26 children will be accepted, but how many of the 18 Swedish women will be deported is so far unclear, as at least two of the women at the al-Hol camp have reportedly refused to go to Sweden.The camp authorities, which have long urged Sweden to take home their Daesh women, believe there is not enough evidence to prosecute the women. Earlier in summer, therefore, the decision to deport them was made. Overall, the camp authorities still hold about 11,000 Daesh prisoners from around the world. The camp has been described as a “mini-caliphate” and a hotbed of indoctrination and terrorism.According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has an obligation to receive its citizens who cannot be prosecuted. The deportees will be received in an organised manner and will be met by a team including the police, migration agencies, medical staff and social services. The women will then be immediately heard by the police and investigated for war crimes. The war crimes group at the National Operations Division of the Police, NOA, has extensive international cooperation with EU bodies, Europol, Interpol and authorities in other countries.However, investigating what these women have done during their time with Daesh, let alone prosecuting them, has proven to be a tough task. Unlike men, women have mostly spent time at home and haven't been photographed and filmed in the same way men were when they committed crimes.Last year, contacting terrorist organisations was banned under new Swedish legislation. However, at the time when the women joined Daesh and supported their cause, it was not illegal in Sweden.One year ago, Sweden took back its first Daesh women from Turkey and Syria, together with a total of five children, who were later placed into special care.At least 13 Swedish Daesh women were reported to have escaped from the camp, availing themselves of smugglers' services. Most have since arrived back in Sweden, but some went to Idlib in northwestern Syria.In total, about 300 people travelled from Sweden to the Middle East to join the terrorists' cause, making Sweden one of Europe's top exporters of jihadism per capita. Since Daesh's defeat, about half of them have returned to Sweden. Around a hundred of the Swedish jihadists are estimated to have died, and about 50 to remain in the region, some of them imprisoned by the Kurds in northeastern Syria. However, the Swedish Security Police Säpo maintains that a number of them are still at large in the region. About a third of those who left Sweden to support the terrorists were women.* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries
https://sputniknews.com/20210220/daesh-women-suing-sweden-for-violation-of-human-rights-1082135007.html
it is the NATO services which hired people in the Daesh and Al Qaeda groups, against the subscription of life insurance for families, all at the expense of the taxpayer of the Nato Zone *** al Qaeda, Daesh ... paramilitary bazaars of the big mafia listed in forbes and bloomberg *** these private armies which are replacing more and more on the ground, the regular armies of the nato zone
1
The best thing for the children is to be taken from the mothers who put them in danger, give them a chance at a normal life.
1
3
sweden
scandinavia
daesh
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103441/72/1034417220_206:0:3293:2315_1920x0_80_0_0_85935c0084ffb44b6ae83c157f7c045a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, world, news, middle east, sweden, scandinavia, daesh, syria

Sweden Reclaims Its Daesh Women and Children Deported From Syria

08:33 GMT 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / Ali HashishoAn Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.
An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Both local prison camp authorities and Swedish officials emphasised the near-impossibility to prosecute Daesh* women due to a lack of evidence or legal basis.
Three Swedish Daesh women together with six of their children will be deported from the al-Hol camp in northern Syria, according to national Swedish broadcaster SVT.
They constitute the first batch of Swedish women to be expelled from the Kurdish-run camp. A delegation from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on site in Syria to receive the women.
The expulsions are expected to take place in small groups. A total of 26 children will be accepted, but how many of the 18 Swedish women will be deported is so far unclear, as at least two of the women at the al-Hol camp have reportedly refused to go to Sweden.
The camp authorities, which have long urged Sweden to take home their Daesh women, believe there is not enough evidence to prosecute the women. Earlier in summer, therefore, the decision to deport them was made. Overall, the camp authorities still hold about 11,000 Daesh prisoners from around the world. The camp has been described as a “mini-caliphate” and a hotbed of indoctrination and terrorism.
According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has an obligation to receive its citizens who cannot be prosecuted. The deportees will be received in an organised manner and will be met by a team including the police, migration agencies, medical staff and social services. The women will then be immediately heard by the police and investigated for war crimes. The war crimes group at the National Operations Division of the Police, NOA, has extensive international cooperation with EU bodies, Europol, Interpol and authorities in other countries.
An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2021
Daesh Women Suing Sweden for 'Violation of Human Rights'
20 February, 07:31 GMT
However, investigating what these women have done during their time with Daesh, let alone prosecuting them, has proven to be a tough task. Unlike men, women have mostly spent time at home and haven't been photographed and filmed in the same way men were when they committed crimes.
Last year, contacting terrorist organisations was banned under new Swedish legislation. However, at the time when the women joined Daesh and supported their cause, it was not illegal in Sweden.
One year ago, Sweden took back its first Daesh women from Turkey and Syria, together with a total of five children, who were later placed into special care.
At least 13 Swedish Daesh women were reported to have escaped from the camp, availing themselves of smugglers' services. Most have since arrived back in Sweden, but some went to Idlib in northwestern Syria.
In total, about 300 people travelled from Sweden to the Middle East to join the terrorists' cause, making Sweden one of Europe's top exporters of jihadism per capita. Since Daesh's defeat, about half of them have returned to Sweden. Around a hundred of the Swedish jihadists are estimated to have died, and about 50 to remain in the region, some of them imprisoned by the Kurds in northeastern Syria. However, the Swedish Security Police Säpo maintains that a number of them are still at large in the region. About a third of those who left Sweden to support the terrorists were women.
* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries
000000
Popular comments
it is the NATO services which hired people in the Daesh and Al Qaeda groups, against the subscription of life insurance for families, all at the expense of the taxpayer of the Nato Zone *** al Qaeda, Daesh ... paramilitary bazaars of the big mafia listed in forbes and bloomberg *** these private armies which are replacing more and more on the ground, the regular armies of the nato zone
KKOURSK
6 September, 13:36 GMT1
000000
The best thing for the children is to be taken from the mothers who put them in danger, give them a chance at a normal life.
Ladyshadow
6 September, 17:06 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic