Stoltenberg Speaks at NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is delivering a speech at the 17th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation, which is taking place in Copenhagen.NATO has organised the Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation since 2004. The event provides a venue for senior national officials to discuss WMD threats and usually includes more than 150 attendees from around 50 countries.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.      
North Atlantic Terrorist Organization Secretary General the war criminal Jens Stoltenberg is delivering his orders just received from the US corporate arm profit! The one and only obstacle for peace on the planet is the western hypocrisy, it's corporate Media, and it's war machine called NATO!
Who will control NATO's Arms? Who will disarm NATO? Who will ensure that there is non-proliferation of WMD among NATO members?
12:35 GMT 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / Stephanie LecocqNATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg and Lithuanian Prime Minister Simonyte give press conference in Brussels
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg and Lithuanian Prime Minister Simonyte give press conference in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
The issues of nuclear deterrence and arms control will be discussed at the NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation under the leadership of Denmark.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is delivering a speech at the 17th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation, which is taking place in Copenhagen.
NATO has organised the Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation since 2004. The event provides a venue for senior national officials to discuss WMD threats and usually includes more than 150 attendees from around 50 countries.
Popular comments
North Atlantic Terrorist Organization Secretary General the war criminal Jens Stoltenberg is delivering his orders just received from the US corporate arm profit! The one and only obstacle for peace on the planet is the western hypocrisy, it's corporate Media, and it's war machine called NATO!
Martian
6 September, 17:15 GMT4
000000
Who will control NATO's Arms? Who will disarm NATO? Who will ensure that there is non-proliferation of WMD among NATO members?
Tim6311
6 September, 16:07 GMT2
000000
