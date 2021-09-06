NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is delivering a speech at the 17th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation, which is taking place in Copenhagen.NATO has organised the Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation since 2004. The event provides a venue for senior national officials to discuss WMD threats and usually includes more than 150 attendees from around 50 countries.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
Martian
North Atlantic Terrorist Organization Secretary General the war criminal Jens Stoltenberg is delivering his orders just received from the US corporate arm profit! The one and only obstacle for peace on the planet is the western hypocrisy, it's corporate Media, and it's war machine called NATO!
4
Tim6311
Who will control NATO's Arms? Who will disarm NATO? Who will ensure that there is non-proliferation of WMD among NATO members?
Stoltenberg Speaks at NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation
Stoltenberg Speaks at NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation
The issues of nuclear deterrence and arms control will be discussed at the NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation under the leadership of Denmark.
