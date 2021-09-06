Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/safety-of-guinea-citizens-will-be-ensured-following-coup-rebels-say-1083803243.html
Safety of Guinea Citizens Will Be Ensured Following Coup, Rebels Say
Safety of Guinea Citizens Will Be Ensured Following Coup, Rebels Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rebels in Guinea have pledged to ensure local residents’ safety following the Sunday coup, the junta, which now calls itself the... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T01:00+0000
2021-09-06T00:46+0000
africa
world
news
guinea
coup
junta
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083803202_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc18e4d5ee020847e171ac425375611d.jpg
On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who announced that they had captured the country’s president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government and the rebels declared a nationwide curfew in the country, saying that they were replacing local governors and prefects with members of the military.According to the release, the nationwide curfew is being enforced in Guinea starting from 8 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Sunday, until further notice.Outgoing ministers, members of Conde’s cabinet and other top officials are invited to a meeting that will be convened by the rebels on Monday morning, at 11 a.m., the CNRD said.Earlier on Sunday, the coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of the border. Doumbouya said that the president was staying with the rebels in a safe location and had been examined by a doctor.Incumbent President Alpha Conde won his controversial third term in office in last year's election in Guinea, following his decision to amend the constitution to allow himself the third consecutive presidential term. This sparked unrest in the country even though the constitution was changed through a national referendum.Supporters of Guinea's rebellious military took to the streets of the capital of Conakry after the coup d'etat on Sunday, according to local media reports. People in the streets were chanting slogans praising the military.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) all condemned the coup in Guinea on Sunday and demanded that the rebels release the country's president. ECOWAS has called for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea and threatened the rebels with sanctions.
guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083803202_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b0c32aeef9d19cf271ef7e88a381e83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, world, news, guinea, coup, junta, military

Safety of Guinea Citizens Will Be Ensured Following Coup, Rebels Say

01:00 GMT 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERResidents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021.
Residents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rebels in Guinea have pledged to ensure local residents’ safety following the Sunday coup, the junta, which now calls itself the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD), said.
On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who announced that they had captured the country’s president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government and the rebels declared a nationwide curfew in the country, saying that they were replacing local governors and prefects with members of the military.
"All arrangements will be made to ensure the safety of peaceful citizens as well as their property. All units of the interior are asked to keep calm and avoid movements towards [the capital] Conakry," the CNRD said in a statement, quoted by Guinee News on Sunday.
According to the release, the nationwide curfew is being enforced in Guinea starting from 8 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Sunday, until further notice.
Outgoing ministers, members of Conde’s cabinet and other top officials are invited to a meeting that will be convened by the rebels on Monday morning, at 11 a.m., the CNRD said.
"Any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion against the CNRD," the rebels emphasized in their statement, calling on all Guinean officials to return to work on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, the coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of the border. Doumbouya said that the president was staying with the rebels in a safe location and had been examined by a doctor.
"We have taken all measures to ensure that he [the president] has access to healthcare and that he is also in contact with his doctors," the CNRD said in its Sunday statement.
Incumbent President Alpha Conde won his controversial third term in office in last year's election in Guinea, following his decision to amend the constitution to allow himself the third consecutive presidential term. This sparked unrest in the country even though the constitution was changed through a national referendum.
Supporters of Guinea's rebellious military took to the streets of the capital of Conakry after the coup d'etat on Sunday, according to local media reports. People in the streets were chanting slogans praising the military.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) all condemned the coup in Guinea on Sunday and demanded that the rebels release the country's president. ECOWAS has called for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea and threatened the rebels with sanctions.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic