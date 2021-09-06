https://sputniknews.com/20210906/safety-of-guinea-citizens-will-be-ensured-following-coup-rebels-say-1083803243.html

Safety of Guinea Citizens Will Be Ensured Following Coup, Rebels Say

Safety of Guinea Citizens Will Be Ensured Following Coup, Rebels Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rebels in Guinea have pledged to ensure local residents’ safety following the Sunday coup, the junta, which now calls itself the... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-06T01:00+0000

2021-09-06T01:00+0000

2021-09-06T00:46+0000

africa

world

news

guinea

coup

junta

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083803202_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc18e4d5ee020847e171ac425375611d.jpg

On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who announced that they had captured the country’s president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government and the rebels declared a nationwide curfew in the country, saying that they were replacing local governors and prefects with members of the military.According to the release, the nationwide curfew is being enforced in Guinea starting from 8 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Sunday, until further notice.Outgoing ministers, members of Conde’s cabinet and other top officials are invited to a meeting that will be convened by the rebels on Monday morning, at 11 a.m., the CNRD said.Earlier on Sunday, the coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of the border. Doumbouya said that the president was staying with the rebels in a safe location and had been examined by a doctor.Incumbent President Alpha Conde won his controversial third term in office in last year's election in Guinea, following his decision to amend the constitution to allow himself the third consecutive presidential term. This sparked unrest in the country even though the constitution was changed through a national referendum.Supporters of Guinea's rebellious military took to the streets of the capital of Conakry after the coup d'etat on Sunday, according to local media reports. People in the streets were chanting slogans praising the military.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) all condemned the coup in Guinea on Sunday and demanded that the rebels release the country's president. ECOWAS has called for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea and threatened the rebels with sanctions.

guinea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

africa, world, news, guinea, coup, junta, military