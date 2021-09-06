https://sputniknews.com/20210906/russian-scientific-development-will-help-detect-poison-in-fruits-1083806904.html

Scientific Development Will Help Detect Poison in Fruits

Scientific Development Will Help Detect Poison in Fruits

Scientists from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, as part of an international team, have developed a method for detecting the poison thiabendazol... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-06T11:28+0000

2021-09-06T11:28+0000

2021-09-08T11:25+0000

tech

society

news

russia

scientists

poison

fruits

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806815_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_30c9f811c2e70fb8af4a900934ce54b9.jpg

According to the researchers, the advantages of the new technology are its simplicity, cost-effectiveness and capacity to find harmful particles in low concentrations. The results were published in the Microchemical Journal.The use of thiabendazol in food production is prohibited in Russia and the European Union. However, it is used in agriculture elsewhere to protect plants from pests, rotting and mold, the scientists explained. Thiabendazol residues easily enter the environment as well as fruits and vegetables when the chemical is added to the soil.The specialists have developed a new way to find thiabendazol in fruits, even in the smallest concentrations. A certain solution has been created for this end. The chemical composition was developed with the help of DFT calculations (density functional theory), comparing the electron structure of thiabendazole molecules and other substances.After testing a variety of options, the scientists found a suitable molecular structure based on betaine and furoic acids, which discover thiabendazol in fruits and bind to it "illuminating" chemical.This allowed even the smallest doses of a toxic substance (up to 0.1 mg/litre) to be found in almost all types of fruit exported, the scientists said.Earlier thiabendazol was searched for with capillary electrophoresis or fluorescent spectroscopy. These are expensive techniques that require special equipment, which is not available in most laboratories, while betaine and furoic acids are freely available for researchers.The authors plan to patent the technology and accredit it to the Commission of the European Union so that it can be used for the inspection of food products exported from Turkey to the European Union. In addition, the specialists are already developing similar technology for searching toxic substances in cosmetics.Scientists from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran also participated in the study.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, society, news, russia, scientists, poison, fruits