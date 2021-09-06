Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/prince-harry-finds-unusual-campaign-partner-as-he-teams-up-with-ursula-von-der-leyen-1083807376.html
Prince Harry Finds Unusual Campaign Partner as He Teams Up With Ursula von der Leyen
Prince Harry Finds Unusual Campaign Partner as He Teams Up With Ursula von der Leyen
The Duke of Sussex is not only making documentaries, podcasts and writing books now. The runaway prince is also busy, now that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T12:09+0000
2021-09-06T12:09+0000
news
society
viral
prince harry
ursula von der leyen
meghan markle
queen
paralympic games
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419613_0:0:3000:1698_1920x0_80_0_0_8c17213875c61911a99f45c5f937df98.jpg
Prince Harry has appeared in a new campaign clip for the WeThe15 initiative with an unlikely ally – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.The WeThe15 movement, which pledges to represent the 1.2 billion people (or 15 percent of Earth's population) who are disabled, was launched ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It is an umbrella organisation, uniting the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation and many other human rights groups.In the newly released campaign clip for the movement, Prince Harry was captured looking forward to the "day where no one is held back from achievement".The European Commission chief, who said in the video that the movement was about “to make the world fairer, more just and more equitable” also shared the campaign ad on Twitter.But some social media users decried the initiative that featured such a diverse team as “again just words”.Prince Harry, who stepped down from senior royal duties last year and was stripped of his military titles by the Queen in February, now lives in LA with his wife Meghan and two children, as he composes his first “intimate” memoir.
A match made in hell.
2
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419613_14:-1:3000:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_1071d86d96f37f874bc8dd81481f9ff9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, society, viral, prince harry, ursula von der leyen, meghan markle, queen, paralympic games

Prince Harry Finds Unusual Campaign Partner as He Teams Up With Ursula von der Leyen

12:09 GMT 06.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on 2 May 2021, in Inglewood, California, US.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on 2 May 2021, in Inglewood, California, US. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
The Duke of Sussex is not only making documentaries, podcasts and writing books now. The runaway prince is also busy, now that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have come to an end, promoting his Invictus Games held for injured service members.
Prince Harry has appeared in a new campaign clip for the WeThe15 initiative with an unlikely ally – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The WeThe15 movement, which pledges to represent the 1.2 billion people (or 15 percent of Earth's population) who are disabled, was launched ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It is an umbrella organisation, uniting the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation and many other human rights groups.
In the newly released campaign clip for the movement, Prince Harry was captured looking forward to the "day where no one is held back from achievement".
“This is just the beginning,” Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation said, while sharing the clip that involved their “patron”.
The European Commission chief, who said in the video that the movement was about “to make the world fairer, more just and more equitable” also shared the campaign ad on Twitter.
But some social media users decried the initiative that featured such a diverse team as “again just words”.
Prince Harry, who stepped down from senior royal duties last year and was stripped of his military titles by the Queen in February, now lives in LA with his wife Meghan and two children, as he composes his first “intimate” memoir.
000000
Popular comments
A match made in hell.
bluedogg
6 September, 16:07 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic