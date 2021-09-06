https://sputniknews.com/20210906/parents-at-90-britain-to-extend-storage-limit-for-sperm-eggs--embryos-to-55-years-1083807599.html

Parents at 90? Britain to Extend Storage Limit for Sperm, Eggs & Embryos to 55 Years

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid called plans to extend the storage limit for sperm, eggs and embryos from 10 to up to 55 years “a huge step forwards”. He admitted that the present storage arrangements can be severely restrictive and generate pressure on families.​The Department of Health clarified on Monday that it would be inappropriate for the limit to apply to all cases, adding that additional conditions will apply regarding third-party donors and posthumous use.Posthumous conception means conceiving with someone's egg, sperm or embryo after the person has died.The UK legal framework for posthumous conception is complex and deals with various cases of recognising donors as parents after their death. The proposed changes to the storage limit are possible because of developments in freezing methods.According to Harry Karpouzis MD MRCOG, who is the scientific director of Athens-based Pelargos IVF, vitrification has increased the survival rates of frozen embryos greatly, as well as the success rate of frozen cycles.In Greece, embryo eggs are frozen for five years but the storage time can be renewed for another five years if needed, explained Dr Karpouzis, adding that the recipient age limit for embryo transfers is 50. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the age limit has been increased to 52.Reproductive ChoiceMonday's announcement has been welcomed by organisations, such as the British Fertility Society (BFA) and the Association of Reproductive and Clinical Scientists (ARCS), but it has also prompted questions by online commentators.​Many took to social media to discuss the government proposal, with some comments questioning the decision to become a parent at the age of 80 or 90. Others, however, argued that the extension of the storage limit allows for greater flexibility.​The plans by the Department of Health will require parliamentary approval and the legislation will be introduced when parliamentary time allows.

