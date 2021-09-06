https://sputniknews.com/20210906/panjshir-resistance-may-inspire-other-afghans-to-rise-up-against-taliban-1083807197.html

Panjshir Resistance May Inspire Other Afghans to Rise Up Against Taliban

Panjshir Resistance May Inspire Other Afghans to Rise Up Against Taliban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) Tommy Yang - By standing as the last stronghold of resistance in Afghanistan, the fighting spirit of the people of Panjshir could inspire... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-06T11:10+0000

2021-09-06T11:10+0000

2021-09-07T14:59+0000

asia & pacific

world

news

afghanistan

taliban

resistance

situation in afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083712666_0:0:3605:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c94e31220db7535e8a3987195f3e09.jpg

Despite taking over most parts of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul three weeks ago, the Taliban has been facing fierce resistance from the National Resistance Front (NRF) in the northeastern province of Panjshir in recent weeks. On Monday morning, the Taliban claimed that it took full control of Panjshir. The NRF said that the claims were false as fighting was still underway and that opposition forces were in strategic positions across Panjshir, known for being the site of resistance to the Taliban in the late 1990s.The rapid collapse of the previous government under former President Ashraf Ghani in Afghanistan stood in sharp contrast to the stern resistance from Panjshir.Never Lived Under Flag of TalibanA former official of the Afghan parliament, who is from Panjshir and has been working closely with the resistance forces, argued that the people in Afghanistan never wanted to accept the Taliban’s rule and were simply waiting for the right moment to rise up.Fetrat said that the people in Afghanistan were never ready to support the Taliban’s rule in the country.The former official argued that most Afghans remained silent because of the repression of the Taliban.Fetrat added that the resistance forces in Panjshir had been negotiating with groups and political parties in other parts of the country and trying to work out a plan to get other regions to rise up against the Taliban.Political Collapse, Not Military CollapseWhen the Taliban forces advanced to Kabul in mid-August, they met very little resistance from the Afghan army under the previous government and Ghani fled the city before the Taliban took over.The blistering fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban was the result of political failures under Ghani, which was not the proof that the Afghan army lacked the strength to resist the Taliban forces, Fetrat argued.When US President Joe Biden commented on the rapid fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban, he blamed the Afghan government and its military forces for not trying to fight.Fetrat argued that the US president was also to blame because he did not provide enough support for the Afghan military when he drew up his withdrawal plan.Fighting Spirit of PanjshirA spokesman for the Taliban said on Monday that it had taken complete control of the Panjshir province, while resistance leaders in the region said they continued to hold strategic positions and vowed to carry on fighting.Fetrat explained how Panjshir was able to put up this kind of resistance efforts against the Taliban.Many of the weapons used by the resistance forces in Panjshir today were left by the former Soviet Union, after the local forces fended off that invasion, Fetrat said.The arsenal of the resistance forces in Panjshir included the BM-21, a Soviet truck-mounted 122 mm multiple rocket launcher, and the T62 tank, Fetrat added.When the US forces tried to confiscate those heavy weapons in 2005, the local forces refused to comply and were able to keep those weapons.Nevertheless, Fetrat acknowledged that the resistance force in Panjshir may need additional support from the outside, especially in terms air support from advanced warplanes.That is why Fetrat called on the international community to provide more support to the people of Panjshir in their battle for freedom and struggle against the Taliban.

NthrnNYker59 "Panjshir Resistance May Inspire Other Afghans to Rise Up Against Taliban" ---- they were beat down in a WEEK....... I don't suppose any other 'afghan will rise up against Taliban' KNOWING they will be beat down in less than a week ! 3

vot tak In your wet dreams, israeli. Thumbs down on this very obvious israeloamerican propaganda piece. I can understand why none of the guardianistas/dittoheads wanted to put their name to this zio-govno. The cred hit would be devastating. 2

4

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, world, news, afghanistan, taliban, resistance