New Row Hits US Open as Garbine Muguruza Blames Barbora Krejcikova for 'Unprofessional' Behaviour

Days after former World No. 1 Andy Murray accused French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of cheating in their first round clash, another row erupted at the... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza shared a very cold handshake with eighth seeded Barbora Krejcikova after the Czech star took a lengthy medical timeout and employed delaying tactics in the second set of their US Open pre-quarterfinal clash in New York.Muguruza, who was visibly upset with Krejcikova, called her "unprofessional" after Krejcikova eventually defeated the former Wimbledon champion 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a match which began on Sunday night but ended on Monday as the two players were engaged in long energy sapping rallies throughout the encounter.The drama unfolded at 6-5 in the second set when Krejcikova called for the trainer to get treatment for a diaphragm problem as she could barely move on the court.Krejcikova's decision to take a medical timeout halted Muguruza's momentum as the Spaniard was in the ascendancy at that stage after making a comeback from 0-4 down in the set.When the reigning French Open winner returned to the court after receiving treatment, she looked a completely different player as she bagged seven points in succession to book her place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.Muguruza was not only angered by the timing of Krejcikova's medical timeout as it came at a crucial juncture, she was also frustrated by the amount of time she took in between points to wipe the sweat off her face and body."Listen, I don't really want to talk about this," Muguruza said as a reporter asked her about the incident after the match. "I'll let you guys judge what you think about this."When the media persons told her that she looked upset, Muguruza replied, "Well, I think, between players, you know a little bit how to behave in certain moments and, yeah, I wasn't very happy at the end of the match. That's pretty much it."Krejcikova was not just criticised by Muguruza, fans seemed to have joined the chorus as well, as several lovers of the sport accused her of cheating and faking her injuries to claim victory.

