Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/new-row-hits-us-open-as-garbine-muguruza-blames-barbora-krejcikova-for-unprofessional-behaviour-1083807626.html
New Row Hits US Open as Garbine Muguruza Blames Barbora Krejcikova for 'Unprofessional' Behaviour
New Row Hits US Open as Garbine Muguruza Blames Barbora Krejcikova for 'Unprofessional' Behaviour
Days after former World No. 1 Andy Murray accused French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of cheating in their first round clash, another row erupted at the... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T13:16+0000
2021-09-06T15:24+0000
news
sport
us open
us open
us open
garbine muguruza
row
controversy
tennis
tennis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083808413_0:0:3069:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_92585d5858dcd34c369e25db91c57eab.jpg
Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza shared a very cold handshake with eighth seeded Barbora Krejcikova after the Czech star took a lengthy medical timeout and employed delaying tactics in the second set of their US Open pre-quarterfinal clash in New York.Muguruza, who was visibly upset with Krejcikova, called her "unprofessional" after Krejcikova eventually defeated the former Wimbledon champion 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a match which began on Sunday night but ended on Monday as the two players were engaged in long energy sapping rallies throughout the encounter.The drama unfolded at 6-5 in the second set when Krejcikova called for the trainer to get treatment for a diaphragm problem as she could barely move on the court.Krejcikova's decision to take a medical timeout halted Muguruza's momentum as the Spaniard was in the ascendancy at that stage after making a comeback from 0-4 down in the set.When the reigning French Open winner returned to the court after receiving treatment, she looked a completely different player as she bagged seven points in succession to book her place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.Muguruza was not only angered by the timing of Krejcikova's medical timeout as it came at a crucial juncture, she was also frustrated by the amount of time she took in between points to wipe the sweat off her face and body."Listen, I don't really want to talk about this," Muguruza said as a reporter asked her about the incident after the match. "I'll let you guys judge what you think about this."When the media persons told her that she looked upset, Muguruza replied, "Well, I think, between players, you know a little bit how to behave in certain moments and, yeah, I wasn't very happy at the end of the match. That's pretty much it."Krejcikova was not just criticised by Muguruza, fans seemed to have joined the chorus as well, as several lovers of the sport accused her of cheating and faking her injuries to claim victory.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083808413_0:0:3069:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_3f08e9e30dedfe2a9876bdd199183f45.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, sport, us open, us open, us open, garbine muguruza, row, controversy, tennis, tennis, tennis, tennis, tennis star, tennis greats, tennis players, sputnik, sputnik, sputnik, andy murray, fans, supporters, cheating, injury, fake, trainer, round of 16, quarterfinal, quarterfinals, roland garros, wimbledon tournament, grand slam, grand slam, tournament

New Row Hits US Open as Garbine Muguruza Blames Barbora Krejcikova for 'Unprofessional' Behaviour

13:16 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 15:24 GMT 06.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Geoff BurkeSep 5, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic (R) shakes hands with Garbine Muguruza of Spain (L) after their match on day seven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sep 5, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic (R) shakes hands with Garbine Muguruza of Spain (L) after their match on day seven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / Geoff Burke
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Days after former World No. 1 Andy Murray accused French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of cheating in their first round clash, another row erupted at the US Open on Monday. This time, it was Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who accused Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova of taking undue advantage of the rules of the game.
Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza shared a very cold handshake with eighth seeded Barbora Krejcikova after the Czech star took a lengthy medical timeout and employed delaying tactics in the second set of their US Open pre-quarterfinal clash in New York.
Muguruza, who was visibly upset with Krejcikova, called her "unprofessional" after Krejcikova eventually defeated the former Wimbledon champion 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a match which began on Sunday night but ended on Monday as the two players were engaged in long energy sapping rallies throughout the encounter.
The drama unfolded at 6-5 in the second set when Krejcikova called for the trainer to get treatment for a diaphragm problem as she could barely move on the court.
Krejcikova's decision to take a medical timeout halted Muguruza's momentum as the Spaniard was in the ascendancy at that stage after making a comeback from 0-4 down in the set.
When the reigning French Open winner returned to the court after receiving treatment, she looked a completely different player as she bagged seven points in succession to book her place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Muguruza was not only angered by the timing of Krejcikova's medical timeout as it came at a crucial juncture, she was also frustrated by the amount of time she took in between points to wipe the sweat off her face and body.
"Listen, I don't really want to talk about this," Muguruza said as a reporter asked her about the incident after the match. "I'll let you guys judge what you think about this."
When the media persons told her that she looked upset, Muguruza replied, "Well, I think, between players, you know a little bit how to behave in certain moments and, yeah, I wasn't very happy at the end of the match. That's pretty much it."
Krejcikova was not just criticised by Muguruza, fans seemed to have joined the chorus as well, as several lovers of the sport accused her of cheating and faking her injuries to claim victory.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic