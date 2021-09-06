Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210906/mmas-ewa-brodnicka-shoves-a-dildo-in-lil-mastis-face-at-weigh-ins-and-then-loses--1083808187.html
MMA’s Ewa Brodnicka Shoves a Dildo in Lil Masti’s Face at Weigh-Ins… and Then Loses
Polish professional boxer-turned-MMA fighter Ewa Brodnicka knows how to attract attention to her upcoming matches. Back in 2019, she was slapped in the face...
news
society
viral
poland
mma
dildos
poland, mma

12:51 GMT 06.09.2021
© Photo : Bruno Massami /twitterThis was happening last weekend at a High League promotion in Poland
This was happening last weekend at a High League promotion in Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© Photo : Bruno Massami /twitter
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
Polish professional boxer-turned-MMA fighter Ewa Brodnicka knows how to attract attention to her upcoming matches. Back in 2019, she was slapped in the face during the weighing after swiftly kissing her rival on the lips.
Ewa Brodnicka did the unthinkable during the High League’s mixed martial arts weigh-ins in Poland but this didn’t help her win a match against Aniela Bogusz - also known as ‘Lil Masti’.
Brodnicka was about to make her MMA debut on 28 August when she brought a big black dildo to a weighting ahead of the match and just shoved it into Bogusz’s face.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Публикация от lilmasti (@lilmasti)

Unsuprisingly, Lil Masti didn’t enjoy the move and threw the sex toy towards the opponent’s side immediately.
Brodnicka responded with a slap. Bogusz returned the favour with a kick. The whole interaction was filmed and went viral on social media soon afterwards.
​But Brodnicka’s “most disrespectful” move in the history of MMA – as it was put by the Outkick – didn’t help her win the match after all.
Lil Masti took a trophy home after winning the fight in the third round by TKO. Brodnicka lost her debut match but not her reputation as one of the most scandalous fighters.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Публикация от lilmasti (@lilmasti)

Popular comments
the pole is most definitely a trans,and not even properly pugilistic,she had a distinct weight advantage,of course she was clearly outclassed by the fit,slender,and now pissed off fighter,typical stupid pollock behavior
karlo marx
6 September, 17:19 GMT
