International

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/manchester-united-sold-iconic-ronaldo-no-7-t-shirts-for-47-mln-in-twelve-hours-reports-say-1083806590.html
Manchester United Sold Iconic Ronaldo No. 7 T-shirts for $47 Mln in Twelve Hours, Reports Say
In August, Manchester United and Italy’s Juventus agreed on the transfer of the Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo, with the English club reportedly paying a... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T10:53+0000
2021-09-06T10:53+0000
sport
news
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
t-shirts
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806542_0:90:3323:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_2bfbeef27ed9fe9bb5bc8c51930e7fba.jpg
Manchester United sold almost $47 million worth of iconic Ronaldo No. 7 T-shirts in the 12 hours after they were released, according to Fox Sports.Almost 300 thousand of the T-shirts were sold. Then the pace of sales slowed down. Despite the record figures, the "red devils" will not be able to rely on the windfall income from the T-shirts to recoup the money spent on the forward's transfer. According to the contract with Adidas, the club gets only ten percent of the sales of jerseys.Sales of T-shirts featuring Ronaldo's name were the fastest-selling in the history of the English Premier League.The 36-year-old striker returned to Manchester United on 27 August. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo defended the colours of the Red Devils from 2003 to 2009. With Manchester he won the Premier League championship three times and won the Champions League Cup. After leaving England, Ronaldo played in Spain for Real Madrid, and then moved to the Italian championship, where he played for Juventus.
How much did the brand spent in the transfer? Manchester knew that the t-shirts would be sold and wouldn´t buy him without guaranties of the brand as many clubs do nowadays!
sport, news, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, t-shirts

Manchester United Sold Iconic Ronaldo No. 7 T-shirts for $47 Mln in Twelve Hours, Reports Say

10:53 GMT 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / TONY OBRIENSoccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - 29 August 2021 General view of Manchester United fans holding up a cardboard cut out of Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - 29 August 2021 General view of Manchester United fans holding up a cardboard cut out of Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / TONY OBRIEN
In August, Manchester United and Italy’s Juventus agreed on the transfer of the Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo, with the English club reportedly paying a fee of $18 million over the course of five years, plus another $9 million in bonuses.
Manchester United sold almost $47 million worth of iconic Ronaldo No. 7 T-shirts in the 12 hours after they were released, according to Fox Sports.
Almost 300 thousand of the T-shirts were sold. Then the pace of sales slowed down. Despite the record figures, the "red devils" will not be able to rely on the windfall income from the T-shirts to recoup the money spent on the forward's transfer. 
According to the contract with Adidas, the club gets only ten percent of the sales of jerseys.
Sales of T-shirts featuring Ronaldo's name were the fastest-selling in the history of the English Premier League.
The 36-year-old striker returned to Manchester United on 27 August. 
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo defended the colours of the Red Devils from 2003 to 2009. With Manchester he won the Premier League championship three times and won the Champions League Cup. After leaving England, Ronaldo played in Spain for Real Madrid, and then moved to the Italian championship, where he played for Juventus.
How much did the brand spent in the transfer? Manchester knew that the t-shirts would be sold and wouldn´t buy him without guaranties of the brand as many clubs do nowadays!
Romo
6 September, 14:46 GMT
